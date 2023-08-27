Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MIAMI — Jorge Soler hit a two-run drive for his 35th homer, and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 on Sunday to avoid a series sweep.

Luis Arraez reached on a leadoff single in the third inning before Soler connected against Trevor Williams, giving Miami a 2-1 lead. It was Soler's 19th go-ahead homer of the season, extending his major league lead.

Jacob Stallings had two hits for the Marlins, who had dropped six of seven to fall back to .500.

Washington wasted a strong performance by Williams (6-8), who allowed five hits and walked two in a season-high seven innings. The Nationals had won five of six.

Washington threatened in the ninth against Tanner Scott. Keibert Ruiz and Ildemaro Vargas hit one-out singles, but Scott retired Jacob Young on a double-play grounder for his third save in five opportunities.

Scott replaced David Robertson as Miami's closer after Robertson squandered a 2-1 lead Saturday. It was Robertson's third blown save since the Marlins acquired the veteran reliever from the New York Mets on July 29.

Miami reliever Bryan Hoeing (2-2) pitched four-plus innings of one-run ball for the win. Steven Okert, A.J. Puk and Andrew Nardi each pitched a hitless inning before Scott closed it out.

Hoeing departed after he was struck by Joey Meneses' leadoff comebacker in the sixth. Hoeing limped noticeably after Meneses' single.

Washington jumped in front on Dominic Smith's groundout in the third. CJ Abrams hit a leadoff single and advanced on Lane Thomas' double. Smith hit a one-out dribbler to first that scored Abrams.

JT Chargois opened for Miami and got three outs before Hoeing took over.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: OF Victor Robles (lumbar spine back spasms) continues rehabbing in Washington.

Marlins: LHP Trevor Rogers (left biceps strain) started playing catch at the club's spring training complex in Jupiter.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Josiah Gray (7-10, 3.85 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series at Toronto on Monday. RHP Kevin Gausman (9-8, 3.23 ERA) pitches for the Blue Jays.

Marlins: RHP Sandy Alcantara (6-11, 4.16 ERA) starts the opener of a two-game home set against Tampa Bay on Tuesday. The Rays have not named a starter.

