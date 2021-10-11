Jorge Polanco, who hit 33 home runs and drove in 98 runs for the Twins this season, was chosen as the team's most valuable player and most improved player.

Polanco, a 28-year-old second baseman, also had 97 runs, a .503 slugging percentage and an .826 OPS in playing a team-high 152 games. His home run and RBI numbers were best for switch hitter in Twins history.

Two players who were traded during the summer also won team awards. Nelson Cruz, dealt to Tampa Bay, claimed the Bob Allison Award for the Twins player who exemplifies determination and leadership on and off the field for the third consecutive season. He hit 19 home runs prior to the trade.

And Jose Berrios, sent to Toronto on July 30, was the team's pitcher of the year. He was 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA before the deal with the Blue Jays.

Team awards were selected by the Twin Cities chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America and will be featured on the Diamond Awards telecast on Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. on Bally Sports North.

The Twins rookie of the year was pitcher Bailey Ober, 26. He was 3-3 with a 4.19 ERA as a starter.

Reliever Taylor Rogers won the Carl Pohlad Outstanding Community Service Award; the veteran lefthander co-founded the Rogers Family Foundation, with is dedicated to raising funds and awareness for mental health issues among first responders.

Andrelton Simmons was chosen the team's defensive player of the year. He had a .976 fielding percentage in 131 games and was second among MLB shortstops in defensive runs saved.

Josh Donaldson won the Mike Augustin Media Good Guy Award. The veteran third baseman had 26 home runs and 72 RBI in his second season with the Twins.

The Dick Siebert Award for Upper Midwest Player of the Year went to Jared Walsh of the Los Angeles Angels. A native of Milwaukee, the outfielder hit .277 with 29 home runs and 98 RBI last season.

Former Twins catcher Joe Mauer won the Kirby Puckett Award for alumni community service.

Twins vice president for player personnel Mike Radcliff gets the Herb Carneal Lifetime Achievement Award. He's been with the Twins for 34 years since becoming an area scout in 1987.

Previously, the team announced the minor league player of the year is third baseman Jose Miranda, and the organization's minor league pitcher of the year is Louie Varland.

The Diamond Awards started in 2006 to help raise money for research and education in brain, nerve and muscle disorders for the University of Minnesota; the organization has raised nearly $4 million during that time. The annual banquet has been replaced by a virtual awards ceremony for the past two years because of the pandemic.