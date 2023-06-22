Maple Grove senior Jordyn Borsch started finals June 10 at the Class 3A state track and field championships with the 100-meter dash, an event dependent on a good start.

Inconsistent starts nagged her throughout the season. Even at the state meet, she rated her start as a seven on a 10 scale. But as the expression in academia goes, C's get degrees.

She won the 100 in a time of 11.65 seconds, setting a rare Saturday sweep in motion. Borsch then won the 400 (54.44) before finalizing her decorated prep career with the 200 title (23.70). Earlier this season, Borsch blazed to a Minnesota record 400 mark of 53.47 seconds.

She is the Star Tribune Metro Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.

Competing with a mix of confidence in her ability and just enough nervousness to keep her hungry, Borsch did not lose in any of her three sprints all spring.

"I just had to affirm to myself that I could run a good race," Borsch said after her 100 victory at the state meet. "But I kept in mind that everyone has a fair chance to win, too."

Borsch heads to Notre Dame in August, and she is eager to prove herself all over again.

"I will have to redefine success," she said. "I probably won't win as much, so I'll be setting more time goals than winning. But it's kind of nice to have less expectations to perform right away."

Crimson head coach Jen Riewe said: "It's been a great thing to be able to witness as a coach. She is an incredible athlete; she's in a class of her own. She's a phenomenal young woman, and we are very proud of her."