OGDEN, Utah — Dillon Jones tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead Weber State to a 67-44 win over Northern Arizona on Thursday night, the Wildcats' seventh straight victory to open the season.

Both teams were playing their first Big Sky Conference game of the season.

Dyson Koehler had 15 points for Weber State (7-0). Koby McEwen added 13 points.

Jamison Overton, whose 15.0 points per game entering the matchup was second on the Wildcats, failed to score (0 of 7).

Jalen Cone led the Lumberjacks (3-5) with 10 rebounds. Nik Mains had seven points and eight rebounds. Carson Towt added seven rebounds. Jalen Cone had 4 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com