Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Trainer Jonathan Thomas and jockey Florent Geroux came to Canterbury Park for one night only, and they made it count. The two teamed up to win three of the five turf stakes during Wednesday's Northern Stars Turf Festival, capturing a trio of $75,000 races.

Thomas and Geroux won the Lady Canterbury with Regal Realm, the Dark Star Turf Sprint with High Front and the Brooks Fields Mile with Fuerteventura. Local connections captured the other two turf stakes.

Golden Bandit, owned by Barry and Joni Butzow of Eden Prairie, won the $100,000 Canterbury Derby, while Cupid's Crush, owned by Xtreme Racing Stables of Medina, scored an upset victory in the $75,000 Curtis Sampson Oaks.

A total of $2.52 million was wagered on the nine-race card.

RACHEL BLOUNT