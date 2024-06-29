Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ST. LOUIS — Jonathan India doubled twice in his eighth consecutive multihit game, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4 on Saturday.

India scored a run and drove in two more. He has at least one double in each of his last seven games. He is batting .512 (21 for 41) with one homer and six RBIs during an 11-game hit streak.

Austin Wynn hit three doubles for Cincinnati in his first major league game since Oct. 1 for Colorado against Minnesota. Elly De La Cruz doubled and tripled, and Will Benson and Stuart Fairchild each had two RBIs.

Paul Goldschmidt hit his 11th homer for St. Louis, which beat Cincinnati 1-0 on Friday. Sonny Gray (9-5) was charged with six runs, three earned, and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Cincinnati (39-44) broke it open when it sent 10 batters to the plate in a six-run fifth. With one out and the bases loaded, De La Cruz scampered home when third baseman Nolan Arenado mishandled a potential double-play grounder.

Fairchild and Benson hit consecutive two-run singles off John King with two down, and Wynns doubled home Benson for an 8-1 lead.

Reds starter Carson Spiers (2-1) allowed two runs, one earned, and three hits in six innings.

Goldschmidt went deep in the sixth, stopping Spiers' streak of 43 consecutive innings without allowing a home run.

Gray struck out and walked one in his shortest start of the season. It was his second career start against the Reds, who traded him to Minnesota in March 2022.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: OF Jake Fraley (bruised right calf) returned to the lineup and started at designated hitter for the first time since being scratched before Wednesday's game at Philadelphia.

Cardinals: OF Lars Nootbaar (oblique strain) started in right field and went 0 for 3 while playing five innings for Double-A Springfield in the first game of a rehabilitation assignment on Friday night. Nootbaar is scheduled to play seven innings for Springfield on Saturday night.

UP NEXT

Reds RHP Hunter Greene (5-3, 3.79 ERA) will face Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn (3-3, 3.86 ERA) on Sunday in the finale of the four-game set.

