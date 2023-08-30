Thursday, Aug. 31

1. Pearl Jam: Nine years since its last Twin Cities visit, the grunge era's most enduring band will kick off its limited 2023 U.S. run with a two-night stand here — with a night off between shows. The Seattle legends always mix things up well in these cases, and they have underrated material from 2020's album "Gigaton" to mix in, too. They also have a little extra firepower in their lineup in the form of former Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, now a multi-instrumentalist with them on tour. Opening band Deep Sea Diver is led by Jessica Dobson, who has toured in the Shins and Beck's group (7:30 p.m., also Sat., Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, $160 face-value exchange tickets available via Ticketmaster.com)

2. Duran Duran: The MTV favorites from England were supposed to kick off their North American tour last year at Treasure Island Casino amphitheater, but thunderstorms canceled the show at the last minute. So, Simon Le Bon and company, inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November, will make their belated Minnesota appearance on the Future Past World Tour. Fresh from playing the revered Red Rocks in Colorado, Duran Duran promises new material from 2021's return-to-form "Future Past" as well as classics like "Hungry Like the Wolf." Opening are Brit band Bastille, known for "Pompeii" and "Happier," and longtime Duran Duran associate Nile Rodgers & Chic, reprising disco hits including "Le Freak." (7 p.m. State Fair grandstand, $77-$197, etix.com)

3. Opera at the Fair: If all the overstimulation that the Minnesota State Fair can offer proves a bit much for you, consider stopping by the Minnesota Public Radio booth for something a little more intimate. There, Minnesota Opera's group of resident artists will sing arias, duets and perhaps a full-blown quartet. It's quite a gifted group, judging from the outstanding performances they offered last season, particularly in the company's terrific production of George Frideric Handel's "Rinaldo." (noon State Fair, Camp MPR, Judson and Nelson streets, free with gate admission, mpr.org/statefair)

4. Charles Lloyd: At 85, the saxophone giant is still going strong. This year, the NEA jazz master was named artist of the year in the DownBeat critics poll, and the Jazz Journalist Association gave him a lifetime achievement award. Adventurous and flexible, Lloyd keeps an ambitious schedule alternately working this fall with different ensembles including Sangam, Kindred Spirits, Ocean Trio and the Charles Lloyd Quartet, the group he'll bring to Minneapolis featuring keyboardist Gerald Clayton, bassist Reuben Rogers and drummer Kendrick Scott. (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $55-$75, dakotacooks.com)

Also: One of the most chill rock bands you'll ever hear, ambient Texas duo trio Cigarettes After Sex put on a mesmerizing set at First Ave last year and got bumped from the Palace to an even bigger room this year based on ticket demand (7:30 p.m. the Armory, all ages, $47); the penultimate installment of the zoo's Wild Nights series is billed as "funky jam and boogie" with Frogleg, the Mae Simpson Band, Ellis Cleve and more (6-10 p.m. Minnesota Zoo, $30-$40); the Twin Cities' own Orkestar Bez Ime — that's Bulgarian for orchestra with no name — brings their Balkan party music to Fridley (8 p.m. Belvedere tent at Crooners, $20-$30); St. Paul jazz pianist Larry McDonough will celebrate the birthday and music of late jazz piano legend Bill Evans (7 p.m. Crooners, $20-$30).

Friday, Sept. 1

5. Jonas Brothers: After a six-year hiatus, this boy band of brothers somehow managed to make a major comeback in 2019. They brought fans back with the chart-topping "Sucker" from "Happiness Begins." And the hits kept on coming with "Cool," "Only Human" and "Leave Before You Love Me" (with Marshmello). This year, the Jo Bros offered their second comeback effort, "The Album," featuring the single "Waffle House," which isn't about a specific restaurant chain. Kevin, Joe and Nick may be all grown up with wives and kids, but they'll still revisit heyday hits like "That's Just the Way We Roll." The show at the fair is expected to be a truncated version of the Jo Bros' current Five Albums, One Night Tour, which comes to Xcel Energy Center on Nov. 19. (7 p.m. State Fair grandstand, $77-$207, etix.com)

6. A Tribute to Shania Twain: Especially after the Canadian country-pop queen herself touched down in town again in May, her Twin Cities fan base has been revitalized via a surprisingly young, hip and diverse audience. Those same traits define the acts taking part in this almost-annual tribute led by the house band A Little Too Short to Be Stormtroopers and dramatic local singers such as Jaedyn James, Faith Boblett, Leslie Vincent, Laura Hugo and Jillian Raye. Proceeds benefit women's reproductive rights. And did we mention there'll be line-dancing? (8:30 p.m. Turf Club, 1601 University Av. W., St. Paul, $15, axs.com)

7. Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter: Allman, guitar-wielding son of the late Hall of Famer Gregg, and his buddy, surfin' singer-songwriter Frankenreiter, have set an ambitious goal of playing concerts in 50 states in 50 days. Hence, they're calling it the See It All Tour. That means some less-than-ideal routing and gigs in an occasional obscure burg like Walhalla, S.C. (population 4,095) and Bayfield, Wis. (588), where they'll play in the Big Top Chautauqua on Saturday. But first Allman and friends, including British guitarist Davy Knowles, will return to Minneapolis. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $75-$85, dakotacooks.com)

Also: The ever-versatile Ben Sidran — the Madison, Wis. pianist, singer-songwriter, producer, record-label owner, author and journalist — celebrates his 80th birthday with his old pal Billy Peterson on bass and his son, Leo Sidran, on drums (7 p.m., also Sat. Crooners, $40-$50); Replacements co-founder Tommy Stinson is scheduled to appear in the opening night of the annual First Avenue Goes to the Fair revue-style performance along with Juice Lord, Becky Kapell and Laamar (8 p.m., Schell's West End, free with fair admission); rowdy sibling rockers the Shackletons are headlining a pre-party for the Hold Steady's fan club (8:30 p.m., Hook & Ladder, $15-$20), which follows the Hold Steady's in-store book signing (5 p.m., Electric Fetus, free); fun-loving and danceable art-pop band Cult Vibes, Generifus and Extraterrestrials land at the Palmer's Bar patio (6-10 p.m.).

Saturday, Sept. 2

8. The Hold Steady and Bob Mould Band: The New York-based barroom rock sextet with songs about growing up in Minnesota is marking its 20th anniversary with an adventurous new album, "The Price of Progress," and a breezy new oral history/photo book. And now for their first State Fair gig, Edina native Craig Finn and his Hold Steady crew are further celebrating their roots by pairing up with another Minnesota expat, ex-Hüsker Dü punk legend Mould, who will be joined by his regular band with Superchunk drummer Jon Wurster and bassist Jason Narducy. Also performing are Dillinger Four, which always makes a grand stand. (7 p.m. State Fair grandstand, $27-$37, eTix.com)

Also: Don't forget about Pearl Jam, Night 2 (7:30 p.m. Xcel Center); Jamecia Bennett, the underappreciated Twin Cities vocalist extraordinaire of Sounds of Blackness, returns with her jazz, blues and R&B revue (7 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$35); Night 2 of the First Ave Goes to the Fair revue show will feature Run Westy Run, Jaedyn James, Monique Smaz and Barlow (8 p.m., Schell's West End); Twin Cities songstress Maud Hixson celebrates the release of her seventh album, "Permanent Moonlight," which features songs the late Sir Richard Rodney Bennett wrote for the likes of Blossom Dearie, Lena Horne and Cleo Laine (6:30 p.m. Dunsmore Room at Crooners, $20-$30); a bunch of the local scene's great jazz, folk and blues guitarists are teaming up for a medical benefit for harp blower Billy Bash, including Dakota Dave Hull, Dean Magraw, Tim Sparks and Phil Heywood (6-10 p.m., Hook & Ladder, donations at door).

Sunday, Sept. 3

9. Greta Van Fleet: For only their second Twin Cities date since their rise to fame in 2018, the Michigan-reared band of brothers is hoping to fill an arena and dispel all the accusations of simply being a Led Zeppelin knockoff. Their third album, "Starcatcher," did not do much to lessen the nods to the golden gods, with its overload of flowery, hazy stoner-rock and singer Josh Kishna's thundering voice. But their live shows continue to earn strong marks from fans and some critics. Poppier Nevada band Surf Curse opens. (7:30 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, $45-$200, ticketmaster.com)

Also: After another spring and summer of international touring and the 30th anniversary reissue of their "MTV Unplugged" special, Dave Pirner and his remade Soul Asylum lineup of "Runaway Train" fame are playing two fun hometown gigs for fairgoers (7:30 p.m., also Mon., Leinie Lodge Bandshell, free with fair admission); Erica Falls, former lead singer of Galactic, brings her brand of New Orleans blues and soul (7 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$35); an old "MTV 120 Minutes" favorite that relocated to Minneapolis from Pennsylvania, the Ocean Blue is performing again to promote a reissue of its 1999 album "Davy Jones' Locker" and got the great Hang Ups to reunite as openers (8 p.m. Parkway Theater, sold out).

Monday, Sept. 4

Drummer L.A. Buckner is back hosting the Monday Jazz series at Icehouse this month starting with guests Maya Marchelle and Just Dream (8 p.m., $12-$15).

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Swedish pop star Tove Lo, best known for the 2013 hit Habits (Stay High)," is touring behind her fifth album, last fall's "Dirt Femme" (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, $35-$50); Corky Siegel, the veteran harmonica star and chamber bluesman, teams up with prolific saxophonist Ernie Watts, who has played with everyone from the Rolling Stones and Carole King to Charlie Haden and the Tonight Show Band (7 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$40)

Wednesday, Sept. 6

10. Andy Summers: Sting isn't the only Renaissance man from the Police. The band's guitarist is offering an intimate concert with an unusual approach. He will play songs from his solo and Police catalogs as well as improvise to a series of his photographs, read excerpts from his book of short stories "Fretted and Moaning," and talk about his most recent photo book "A Series of Glances." And maybe he'll even deliver a message in a bottle. (8 p.m. Fitzgerald Theater, 10 E. Exchange St., St. Paul, $35 and up, axs.com)

Also: Kenyan-born St. Paul rapper KayCyy, a credited writer on tracks by Kanye and others, has a rare hometown gig (7 p.m. 7th St. Entry, all ages, $25); Canadian pop singer Tate McCrae, seen at the last Basilica Block Party in 2021, scored a hit last year with "She's All I Wanna Be" (9 p.m. the Fillmore, sold out); grunge predecessors/pioneers Melvins are on a co-headlining tour with Japanese noise-rock duo Boris (7 p.m. Varsity Theater, $35-$50).

Classical music critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.