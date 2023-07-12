Helped by a pair of eagles Tuesday at Oak Ridge Country Club, Caleb VanArragon posted a 5-under-par 65, and shares the 36-hole lead at 7-under 133 with former University of Minnesota golfer Jon DuToit at the 106th Minnesota State Open.

When the tournament resumes Wednesday, VanArragon and DuToit will both be chased by professionals Trey Fessler and Ross Miller, who finished Tuesday's second round tied for third at 5-under 135.

Beginning his day on the 10th tee Tuesday, VanArragon played his first three holes in even par before an errant tee shot led to his only bogey of the second round.

But VanArragon eagled the par-5 14th and followed it with a birdie at the 16th, turning in 4-under for the championship.

In search of his first state victory since winning the 2015 MGA Amateur at Northland Country Club, DuToit fired a 2-under 68 Tuesday.

DuToit, who also started on No. 10, rolled in a trio of birdies over his first six holes to reach 8-under for the championship, but began his back nine with his second bogey of the week at the par-4 first.

He bounced back by sticking his approach to 4 feet at the second, carding his fourth birdie of the day.

Hitting a low hook to avoid tree trouble at the fifth, DuToit's second rolled five feet above the hole, and two-putted for birdie to reach 9-under.

Stumbling down the stretch, DuToit carded bogey at the par-3 seventh and then failed to get up-and-down at the last after spinning his approach off the front edge.

Boston College golfer and former St. Thomas Academy standout Muzzy Donohue was the big mover of the second round Tuesday, firing a 7-under 63 to climb 44 spots on the leaderboard and into a share of eighth place, five shots back of the lead.