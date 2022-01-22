BANGOR, Maine — Nathan Johnson posted 17 points as Maryland-Baltimore County romped past Maine 88-46 on Saturday.

Keondre Kennedy had 15 points and seven rebounds for UMBC (7-10, 2-4 America East Conference). Yaw Obeng-Mensah added 12 points and seven rebounds. Szymon Wojcik had seven rebounds.

The Retrievers forced a season-high 21 turnovers.

UMBC dominated the first half and led 45-20 at halftime. The Black Bears' 20 points in the first half were a season low for the team.

Adefolalrin Adetogun had 10 points for the Black Bears (3-13, 0-5), whose losing streak reached seven games. Kristians Feierbergs added nine rebounds.

