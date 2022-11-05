Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

BEAUMONT, Texas — Cephus Johnson III threw for a touchdown and ran for two more, Maurice Massey had 10 receptions for 150 yards and two touchdowns and Southeastern Louisiana beat Lamar 47-31 Saturday.

Massey, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound redshirt freshman who began his college career at Missouri in 2019, went into the game with 15 receptions for 202 yards and two TDs this season.

Johnson scored on a 13-yard run with 6:07 left in the first quarter and the Lions never trailed.

Southeastern Louisiana (6-3, 3-1 Southland Conference) has won three in row and six of its last seven.

Mike Chandler threw three touchdown passes for Lamar (1-8, 1-4), including a 62-yarder to Andre Dennis — who slipped between three defenders near midfield before racing into the end zone — that trimmed the Cardinals' deficit to 27-24 with 6:01 left in the third quarter.

The Lions responded with a nine-play, 75-yard drive that culminated when Johnson pulled a zone-read and scored from 17 yards out less than three minutes later and Southeastern Louisiana led by double figures the rest of the way.

