Introduction: Hear from Wild beat writer Sarah McLellan and head coach Dean Evason after Tuesday's latest impressive win, a 4-1 victory at Edmonton that was the Wild's seventh in a row. This time Minnesota did it primarily with defense and goaltending — a good road recipe at a important point in the season.

8:00: Eric Curry from the Gophers men's basketball team joins the podcast to talk through the team's surprising 7-0 start entering Big Ten play Wednesday against Michigan State. You should read Marcus Fuller's longer feature on Curry as well. Plus hear from head coach Ben Johnson and Curry's teammate, Jamison Battle, on the Gophers' start.

15:00: Columnist Chip Scoggins joins the show to give thoughts on a number of big subjects, including: the Gophers football team changing offensive coordinators, their bowl game destination, Tanner Morgan's return and the Vikings' shortcomings.

