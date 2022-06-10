The search for a new police chief in Coon Rapids is over. Capt. John Stahnke will be promoted to the position and take over for retiring chief Brad Wise.

Wise's last day will be June 30.

"It is a great honor and a privilege to be the next police chief," Stahnke said. "I have spent my entire law enforcement career in this police department, and I know we all share a passion for partnering with the community to keep Coon Rapids a safe and thriving city to live and work."

Stahnke, a Coon Rapids native, started his career with the department in 1993 as a community service officer and was sworn in as a full-time police officer two years later. He currently is deputy director of emergency management and serves as the department's public information officer. Last year, Stahnke launched the department's first multicultural advisory committee.

Stahnke was chosen to become chief following a competitive selection process, said City Manager Matt Stemwedel.

"Chief Stahnke will continue the tradition of professionalism citizens expect from our police department," Stemwedel said. "John is from this community, invested in its success and will lead with compassion."

Stemwedel also thanked Wise for his 27 years with the Coon Rapids Police Department. Wise worked briefly in Robbinsdale before returning to his hometown department in 1995. He started as a patrol officer and worked his way up to chief, a position he has held since 2011.

"It has meant a lot to me to be able to do this job in my hometown, doing what I can to make a difference," Wise said. "I'm truly blessed to work for the City of Coon Rapids. We've enjoyed tremendous support from the community. I take great pride in each one of our officers and support staff."

Wise's career in law enforcement may not be over. He is one of three people running to become the next Anoka County sheriff, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State's office.