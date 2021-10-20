"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver" was off this past week, but the Emmy-winning show posted a web exclusive that features a Minnesota car dealership.

A few months ago, the program pointed out that one company was writing the same commercial for several different dealerships, many of them involving an employee dressing up as a pickle.

Oliver laid down a challenge: His writers will come up with a unique concept for a new commercial for one dealership but only if the company agrees to shoot it without reading the script in advance.

The show ended up selecting Zumbrota Ford in Zumbrota, Minn. The result looks like something out of HBO's "Scenes From a Marriage," but without big-name stars.

Will the ad make viewers want to go and buy a new minivan? Judge for yourself.

Note: The video contains foul language.