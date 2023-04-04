MUSIC

John Mellencamp

The contrarian Indiana rocker arrives for a three-night stand with an unconventional opening act — clips from vintage movies because his tour is sponsored by cable outlet Turner Classic Movies. Then the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and his band (with fiddler Lisa Germano back in the fold after a 29-year absence) deliver his classics like "Pink Houses" and "Rain on the Scarecrow" plus choice cuts from last year's "Strictly a One-Eyed Jack." On the criminally overlooked and highly commendable album, Mellencamp evoked Bob Dylan in more ways than a gravelly voice, and he got Bruce Springsteen to join him on three numbers. (8 p.m. Thu.-Sat., State Theatre, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. $49.50-$139.50, ticketmaster.com)

JON BREAM

Future

The Atlanta rapper of "Mask Off" and "Jumpman" fame is jumping into arena-headliner status with gusto. His 2023 tour, dubbed One Big Party, has proven to be quite the guest-filled affair in other cities, with unannounced guests so far including Lil Durk, Kodak Black, Trippie Redd and Jeezy. Other names thrown around for upcoming dates include Don Toliver, G Herbo, Mariah the Scientist and Dess Dior. He's riding high off another hit, the Drake collaboration "Wait for You," and has been banging through nearly 40 songs from his now 12-year, nine-album recording career at shows. (7 p.m. Sat., Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $70-$350, ticketmaster.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

The Heavy Heavy

After half of the tracks on their six-song 2022 EP got heavy radio and TV play, including "Miles and Miles" and "Go Down River," this rootsy and hazy British rock band with boy/girl lead vocalists are hitting the road harder than ever in 2023, playing bigger venues and festivals. They just released a deluxe edition of the EP featuring bonus-track covers from Crosby, Stills & Nash and Father John Misty, excellent examples of Georgie Fuller and Will Turner's cool, Jefferson Airplane-y vocal mingling and their band's Laurel Canyon-esque vibe. Sun June opens. (9 p.m. Fri., Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $20-$40, axs.com)

C.R.

Kirk Whalum

His saxophone has been heard on his own Grammy-nominated smooth jazz records, R&B records by the likes of Luther Vandross and Jevetta Steele, jazz records by George Benson and George Duke, gospel records by CeCe Winans and T.D. Jakes, soundtracks including "The Bodyguard" and "Boyz n the Hood," and Whitney Houston's blockbuster albums and tours. An ordained minister, Whalum also has recorded the "Gospel According to Jazz" album series. This spring, he's hit the road with his own jazz combo for a tour of small venues. (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. Thu., the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $30-$40, dakotacooks.com)

J.B.

Trés

If you find yourself free around lunchtime some Thursday, know that there's probably some splendid music filling the multilevel atrium of St. Paul's Landmark Center. Coming out of COVID-19, the Schubert Club's Courtroom Concerts of chamber music and mini-recitals moved from an upstairs courtroom of the old Federal Courts Building to the spacious stony center of the building's ground floor. This week, holding forth will be Trés, a Grammy-nominated trio of two saxophones and a piano. (Noon Thurs., 75 W. 5th St., St. Paul; free; 651-292-3268 or Schubert.org.)

ROB HUBBARD

DANCE

'Terranea: Hakawati of the Sea'

The Mediterranean Sea becomes a metaphor for longing for the Palestinian diaspora in this new work by Body Watani. Minneapolis-based choreographer and dancer Leila Awadallah authored the mythology of an imaginary world called Terranea, in collaboration with co-author Romy Lynn Attieh. And she worked with her sister, Noelle Awadallah, to bring that world into physical space through choreography and improvisation along with an ensemble of dancers. Renée Copeland composed the score for the work, which travels to Dearborn, Mich., and then Chicago following the Twin Cities performance. (7:30 p.m. Thu.-Sat., Red Eye Theater, 2213 Snelling Av. S., Mpls., $15-$50, redeyetheater.org)

SHEILA REGAN

FILM

'The 39 Steps'

Heights Theater's annual Alfred Hitchcock Festival continues with a rip-roaring comedy/mystery/romance in which our hero traipses all over England and Scotland, trying to figure out who's stealing British military secrets. Robert Donat and Madeleine Carroll play patriots who are at odds with each other, something that becomes even more awkward when they're stranded in the middle of nowhere, handcuffed to each other. Other upcoming Hitchcocks are "Rebecca," "To Catch a Thief" and "Marnie." (7:30 p.m. Thu., 3951 Central Av. NE., Columbia Heights, $12, heightstheater.com)

CHRIS HEWITT

The Minneapolis Films

Three Minnesota-shot movies by David Burton Morris and Victoria Wozniak get rare big-screen outings in a series they'll attend. "Loose Ends," "Patti Rocks" and "Purple Haze" are small-scale dramas that feature working-class characters interacting in '70s-'80s such hangouts as First Avenue, Mickey's Diner and others that no longer exist. Actors include Chris Mulkey who, like the filmmakers, is still creating new work. (7 and 9:15 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 3 & 5 p.m. Sun., Trylon Cinema, 2820 E. 33rd St., Mpls., $8, trylon.org.)

C.H.

COMEDY

Sam Jay

Her HBO series, "Pause With Sam Jay," won't be returning. But the cancellation should give this former "Saturday Night Live" star more time to tour. If her stand-up act is anything like her TV show, expect a night of blunt takes on hot-button issues. Her star is rising — she triggered just as many laughs as Eddie Murphy did in 2023's "You People" — so catch her in an intimate club while you still can. (8 p.m. Wed.-Thu.; 7 and 9:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat. Acme Comedy, 708 N. 1st St., Mpls. $20-$25. acmecomedycompany.com )

NEAL JUSTIN

FAMILY

Easter Party

Your Sunday best isn't required for this relaxed family-friendly event. Kids can get creative and bedazzle their own bag, then hop by Midtown Global Market stores and restaurants for treats. Story time features a reading of "It's Not Easy Being a Bunny" and the Easter Bunny himself will be available for selfies. The Kitchen restaurant offers free "Peep Punch" as well as discounted pancake plates. (11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat., 920 E. Lake St., Mpls. midtownglobalmarket.org.)

MELISSA WALKER

'Immersive Disney Animation'

OK Disney fanatics, your day has come. At this latest immersive project, you don't just get to hang out with Elsa, Tinker Bell and Simba, you'll also be surrounded by them from wall to wall and floor to almost ceiling. Using clips, montages and musical numbers from about 45 movies, the Lighthouse Immersive exhibit spans Walt Disney Animation Studios' 100-year history from "Bambi" to "Sleeping Beauty" to "Encanto." It is also interactive, so you can push around animations of pixie dust and leaves on the floor. Talk about magic at your feet. (Through June 18, Lighthouse ArtSpace Minneapolis, 1515 Central Av. NE., Mpls., starts at $29.99, lighthouseimmersive.com)