Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anyone can read, no subscription required

Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

It's not Dead & Company or an eight-piece band, but John Mayer is bringing his solo acoustic tour to Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on April 1.

He didn't come to the Twin Cities last year on his Sob Rock Tour, promoting his 2021 album "Sob Rock." Mayer last played in St. Paul in 2019, offering two sets with his large group.

The 45-year-old Grammy-winning guitarist has had the opportunity to show off his electric guitar chops with Dead & Company, his collaboration with surviving Grateful Dead members since 2015.

For the singer-songwriter's 19-date spring solo tour the focus will be on his acoustic guitar work. The tour starts March 11 in Newark, N.J.

Opening acts will be announced later.

Tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Feb. 3 at johnmayer.com. A presale starts at 9 a.m. Feb. 1; sign up is at johnmayer.com.