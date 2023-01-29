John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon

The John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon began on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 outside Billy's Bar in Duluth, Minn.

By Alex Kormann
January 29, 2023 - 3:24 PM

Mary England cuddles Hook, one of her sled dogs, before the start of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Marlin, one of the Wallin’s sled dogs, rests in the trailer before the start of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Colleen Wallin and her sled dog team take off first from the start line of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

BJ Egerter helps load dogs back into their crates to rest before the start of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Finn Erickson, 2, checks out a dog sled before the start of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Maple, a retired lead dog for Laura Neese, sits in her truck before the start of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Laura Neese slaps the hands of attendees as her sled dog team takes off from the start line of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Ero Wallin slaps the hands of attendees as his sled dog team takes off from the start line of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Darla and Ladybug, left to right, Mary Manning’s sled dogs, sit in their crates to rest before the start of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

BJ Egerter helps unload dogs from the trailer while Jesse Terry cuddles with another one of his sled dogs before the start of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Kahsha Hyde unloads Blaze, one of Jesse Terry and Mary England’s sled dogs, before the start of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Josie Kaplin, 1, is pulled around on a sled to greet dogs before the start of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

Packer, one of the Wallin’s sled dogs, rests in the trailer before the start of the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

Alex Kormann, Star Tribune

© 2023 Star Tribune

Follow us
Subscribe • 99¢ for unlimited access