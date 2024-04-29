Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

A woman getting exercise with a fellow jogger on a rural southwestern Minnesota road was hit by a pickup truck driver from behind and killed over the weekend, officials said.

The incident occurred about 8:15 a.m. Saturday northwest of Mountain Lake on County Road 3, the Cottonwood County Sheriff's Office said.

A 25-year-old man was driving east on County Road 3, "came over the crest of a hill" and hit one of the joggers, a 39-year-old woman from Mountain Lake, a Sheriff's Office statement read. Emergency responders declared her dead at the scene.

The joggers were heading east as well, the Sheriff's Office said. State law says pedestrians should proceed against traffic when on the road or its shoulder.

