Performances by the Joffrey Ballet at the University of Minnesota's Northrop Auditorium this weekend have been postponed after a partial roof collapse in the building last week.

The performances had been set for Friday and Saturday, and ticket holders can expect an email with options regarding their tickets and the rescheduled performances once the dates are finalized, the Northrop said in a release Tuesday.

A small section of the century-old building's roof collapsed Jan. 11, days after a storm dropped about 15 inches of snow on the Twin Cities, though the U hasn't determined a precise cause of the collapse or repair costs. No one was injured in the incident.

The U said the theater itself is unaffected, but the Northrop building and parking garage, as well as a nearby section of the U's Gopher Way, remain closed as crews inspect the structures and assess damage.