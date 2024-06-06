Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

OAKLAND, Calif. — Joey Estes took a perfect game into the seventh inning, Mason Miller had a five-out save and the Oakland Athletics beat the Seattle Mariners 2-1 on Wednesday night.

The A's, who have dropped three straight series, can snap the skid with a victory Thursday. The Mariners had won eight of their last nine.

Zack Gelof hit a home run in the third, and Daz Cameron scored on a passed ball in the sixth after he had advanced from first to third on a wild pickoff throw.

Estes (2-1), making his seventh career start, did not allow a baserunner until J.P. Crawford led off the seventh inning with a double. The right-hander left the game one batter later after throwing 78 pitches and striking out five.

The Mariners loaded the bases with two outs later in the seventh, but T.J. McFarland got Mitch Garver to ground out to shortstop on a 3-2 pitch to keep the shutout intact. Miller closed for his 12th save, pitching around a leadoff homer by Julio Rodriguez in the ninth.

Estes outdueled Mariners starter Logan Gilbert (3-4), who allowed one earned run in six innings.

Leaving Oakland after this season, the A's drew an announced crowd of 9,735 at the Coliseum.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: Closer Andrew Muñoz (back) underwent an MRI on Wednesday after a collision at a play at home plate on Tuesday. Manager Scott Servais said Muñoz is feeling ''a little bit better'' but didn't have more updates. … RHP Gregory Santos (right lat strain) threw a limited bullpen session on Tuesday but there is no timetable on his return.

Athletics: RHP Joe Boyle (strained back) was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas after being reinstated from the injured list. Manager Mark Kotsay said the team will continue evaluating Boyle and consider bringing him back up in the future.

UP NEXT

LHP J.P. Sears (4-4, 4.01 ERA) was et to start for A's against Bryan Woo (2-0, 1.30 ERA) int he series finale Thursday.

