ST. LOUIS — Jake Neighbours and Marco Scandella each scored and goalie Joel Hofer recorded 39 saves to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 2-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday night following a three-day break in the NHL calendar.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for Dallas.

Hofer registered 37 saves in his previous start, a 4-1 win over the Panthers last Thursday. He improved to 7-5-0 this season.

Dallas goalie Scott Wedgewood took the loss after he had recorded a point in each of his previous 10 decisions (8-0-2). He made 28 saves.

Jason Robertson scored for the Stars.

It was the first of three games in the four days for the Blues.

Neighbours put St. Louis up 1-0 at 18:08 of the first period. He scored his 12th goal with a one-timer on a pass from Scott Perunovich.

The Blues took a 2-0 lead at 10:53 on a goal by Scandella. Kasperi Kapanen passed to Scandella, who snapped a wrist shot in by Wedgewood from the top of the right circle.

A double minor and another minor gave the Blues a two-man advantage for two minutes late in the period. The Blues took eight shots but failed to dent Wedgewood.

The momentum shifted quickly after that. Dallas made the Blues pay when Justin Faulk turned the puck over. Robertson beat Hofer at 18:31 of the second period.

UP NEXT:

Stars: Host Chicago on Friday night.

Blues: Host Colorado on Friday night.

