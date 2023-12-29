Tap the bookmark to save this article.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Egor Zamula, Sean Walker and Joel Farabee scored in the second period, leading the Philadelphia Flyers to a 4-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Farabee also had an assist and Garnet Hathaway scored in the third for Philadelphia, which had dropped two in a row.

Samuel Ersson stopped 18 of 19 shots for the Flyers. Carter Hart replaced Ersson in the third period and was perfect in facing eight shots.

Vancouver dropped to 7-1-2 in its last 10 games. Teddy Blueger scored for the Canucks, and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots in his sixth career start against the Flyers.

UP NEXT

Flyers: At the Seattle Kraken on Friday night.

Canucks: Host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL