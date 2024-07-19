U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., has joined the chorus of Democrats asking President Biden to withdraw his re-election bid. The congresswoman on Saturday endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the party's standard-bearer, and suggested Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate.

"Winning in November and defeating [former President Donald] Trump's dangerous, hate-filled agenda must be Democrats' sole focus," McCollum said in a statement. "To give Democrats a strong, viable path to winning the White House, I am calling upon President Biden to release his delegates and empower Vice President Harris to step forward to become the Democratic nominee for president."

McCollum's call comes the day after Trump accepted the Republican presidential nomination during the party's national convention in Wisconsin, where he announced Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate.

"If she becomes our Democratic nominee, Vice President Harris will need a strong Midwestern running mate and I encourage her and the Democratic delegates to consider a successful leader who has been a teacher, soldier, football coach, former member of Congress, and a proven winner — Minnesota's Gov. Tim Walz," McCollum said.

McCollum, the senior member of Congress from Minnesota, has represented her St. Paul-area district for more than two decades. She sits on the powerful Appropriations Committee and has long been an ally of former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

McCollum is the second Minnesota Democrat to urge Biden to step down. Rep. Angie Craig made the same request days after Biden's disastrous debate performance against Trump. Rep. Dean Phillips, who earlier this year pursued an unsuccessful challenge to Biden for the presidential nomination built around a critique of Biden's fitness for office, has so far refrained from demanding he step down.

Rep. Ilhan Omar is the only Democrat in the state's House delegation to back Biden's bid for a second term. In a social media post Thursday, she said it was "shameful" that several Democratic leaders anonymously called for the president to step down.

"It's a lack of leadership and it's making all Democrats look bad," Omar wrote on X. "Whatever this mess leads to will not undo the damage that has already been inflicted. May God help us all."

Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith on Friday said Biden himself must decide whether to remain at the top of the party's ticket. Walz said the same thing Thursday, adding that Democratic voters cast primary votes based on priorities that include reproductive rights, climate change and labor rights.

While Biden won Minnesota and enough other states to clinch the nomination ahead of the convention, Walz left the door open for another nominee.

"The decision of who that candidate will be really falls upon President Biden at this time," Walz said.

Staff writer Chris Vondracek contributed to this story.