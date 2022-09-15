Jockey Jermaine Bridgmohan remained hospitalized Thursday after he fell from his mount while they were leading a race Wednesday at Canterbury Park.

Bridgemohan was struck by several horses after falling from thoroughbred Mickey Dobbs just after the start of the fourth race. A track spokesman said he had broken bones in his back, broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

Mickey Dobbs had rushed to the lead in the first strides of the race, on Canterbury Park's turf course, when Bridgmohan lost his balance and tumbled to the track. The race was stopped by an outrider as the horses came around the track toward the spot where medical personnel were tending to Bridgmohan.

Jockeys wearing their silks rushed to Bridgmohan as responders tended to him. The jockeys then formed a ring, arms on shoulders, and bowed their heads in prayer. Bridgmohan was moved onto a back board, and jockeys helped lift him over the rail, onto a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Bridgmohan, 33, has raced more than 6,000 times in the United States and Canada in a career that began in 2006. He has raced 141 times this year at Canterbury Park, with 22 wins and $479,830 in winnings. He is the brother of Shaun Bridgmohan, who won the Eclipse Award as the top apprentice jockey in the United States in 1998. The Bridgmohans were born in Jamaica and raised in Florida.