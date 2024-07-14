ANAHEIM, Calif. — Jo Adell hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning and Carson Fulmer threw four hitless innings to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 3-2 win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Adell, who pumped his first around the bases, hit his 15th home run of the season off Austin Voth (2-4), who had just come in to replace injured Ryne Stanek.

''I was pretty pumped up," Adell said. "It was a big moment. The series has been a grind. Our travel schedule coming back off the road from Chicago was a grind as well. Being able to compete against a team like this, who is ahead in our division, was a pretty cool moment. I enjoyed it.''

After Seattle won in an 11-0 rout on Thursday, Los Angeles took three in a row against the Mariners, who are in first place in the AL West. The Mariners lead over the Houston Astros is down to one game and the teams play in Seattle right after the All-Star break.

Fulmer opened the game for the Angels and breezed through the lineup, retiring 14 in a row until the fifth inning when the Mariners reached base on a fielding error by rookie second baseman Keston Hiura. Fulmer then hit Victor Robles to load the bases and manager Ron Washington went to the bullpen. Fulmer finished with seven strikeouts.

''I was able to get ahead, which is something I'm really focused on throughout the course of the year,'' Fulmer said. ''Getting good counts where I can throw my changeup and spin early in the count. I was able to execute a lot of my pitches today and get quick outs early on. I'm glad to be out there and look forward to hopefully another opportunity.''

J.P. Crawford hit a solo home run to break up the Angels' combined no-hitter in the sixth inning.

Hans Crouse (3-0) pitched the eighth inning and got the win.

Roansy Contreras retired the side in the ninth for his first save of the season.

All-Star Logan Gilbert pitched seven scoreless innings for Seattle, striking out nine and allowing just two hits over 87 pitches. Because he made the start in the last game before the break, Gilbert can't pitch in the All-Star Game. His teammate Andres Munoz was chosen to replace him.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: Stanek left the game with back spasms and walked off the mound with an athletic trainer after facing just one batter.

Angels: OF Mike Trout (torn meniscus) is rehabbing and has said he's targeting the end of July for a return with no specific date. The three-time MVP is swinging the bat well but still needs to do outfield work. ''I'm pretty sure it's going to be pretty soon,'' Trout told Bally Sports West.

UP NEXT

Seattle: RHP Luis Castillo (8-9, 3.53 ERA) will probably start Friday against the Houston Astros, Mariners manager Scott Servais said. Castillo won his last two starts.

Angels: TBD.

