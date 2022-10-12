Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Gophers freshman Jimmy Snuggerud was named the Big Ten men's hockey first star of the week Tuesday.

The forward, who played for Chaska High School, had four goals, including a hat trick, as the No. 2 Gophers split with No. 5 Minnesota State Mankato, winning 4-1 at home and losing 3-2 on the road.

Minnesota is the first team in conference history to have a pair of freshmen teammates earn the first star honor in consecutive weeks to open the season. Linemate Logan Cooley won the award last week.

U golfer ties for third

Gophers golfer Antoine Sale, a senior from France, closed with a 1-under 71 for a 208 total, tying him for third place in the Alister Mackenzie Invitational in Sonoma, Calif. Teammate Ben Warian also shot a 71 to finish with a 215, tying for 15th.

Minnesota as a team took second in the nine-team tournament with an 8-under 856. California easily won with a 21-under 843.

Two soccer awards for U

Megan Plaschko and Gabbie Cesarone of the Gophers were named the Big Ten goalkeeper and defender of the week, respectively.

Plaschko, a senior, shut out Iowa 1-0 on Sunday, tying her season-high with six saves. Cesarone, a graduate student, scored the only goal, her fourth of the season.

"Plaschko really earned this shutout by making several key saves, especially in the closing minutes," coach Erin Chastain said.

"Gabbie has been outstanding for us. Game-to-game, she's showing us she's one of the best centerbacks in the conference."

Minnesota plays at No. 10 Rutgers on Thursday.

Third title for pair

Thomas Campbell and Matt Rachey won the Minnesota PGA Four-Ball Match Play Championship for the third time in four years. They beat Chris Baisch and Andy Smith 4 and 3 in the title match at the Minikahda Club.