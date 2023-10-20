WASHINGTON — Jim Jordan fails to win speakership on third ballot and loses ground as more Republicans oppose his nomination.
Most Read
-
Fire crews put out bulk of large blaze at vacant Kmart on Lake Street in Minneapolis
-
Why do some cars in Minnesota have 'whiskey plates'?
-
After a steamy date, Minnesotan Leslie Fhima advances on 'Golden Bachelor'
-
House Republicans reject Jim Jordan a third time for the speaker's gavel as opposition deepens
-
These mining towns found new life as mountain-biking paradise