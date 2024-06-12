DULUTH — First Lady Jill Biden will make a stop here at a yet-unknown venue on Thursday, part of the national launch of Seniors for Biden-Harris — a push to get older voters involved in reelecting Pres. Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with the help of pickleball tournaments and Bingo nights.

Jill Biden's visit is described as a "campaign event" in a news release, but there are no other details available.

Seniors for Biden-Harris, billed as a grassroots program, starts this week in battleground states and continues around the country into the November election, in which Biden will face Republican presumptive nominee, former Pres. Donald Trump. It is a push to draw older supporters for post-carding, letter-writing and phone and text banking, with events attractive to seniors like a pancake breakfast in Georgia and bingo in Arizona.

"Seniors deserve a president who puts them first — that's President Biden," Biden's campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a news release. "The over 10 million seniors across battleground states are a force to be reckoned with and will be essential to our work to reelect President Biden — a leader who knows that being president is about the American people, not himself."

In addition to Duluth, Jill Biden will travel to Green Bay, Wis., Reno, Nevada and Phoenix, according to the Associated Press.