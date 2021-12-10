MADISON, Wis. — First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff are set to visit Wisconsin next week.

The White House announced Friday that Biden and Emhoff will travel to New York City on Wednesday morning followed by stops in Milwaukee and Waukesha in the afternoon.

The White House didn't release any additional details.

Their visit comes about three-and-a-half weeks after Darrell Brooks Jr. allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha on Nov. 21, killing six people and injuring more than 60.