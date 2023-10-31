NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:
JetBlue Airways Corp., down 44 cents to $3.76.
The airline reported a steeper loss for the summer months than expected.
Caterpillar Inc., down $16.11 to $226.05.
The heavy machinery maker reported a slowdown in orders and growing inventories at dealers.
VF Corp., down $2.39 to $14.73.
The company behind Vans, Timberlands and other brands, reported weaker profit than expected and cut its dividend.
Pinterest Inc., up $4.78 to $29.88.
The digital pinboard and shopping site reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected.
Pfizer Inc., up 1 cent to $30.56.
The drugmaker lost more than $2 billion in the third quarter as an expected decline in COVID-19 product sales clipped revenue.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, up $2.84 to $56.87.
The brewer's American sales drop signaled continuing fallout from a promotion with a transgender influencer.
Hubbell Inc., down $13.23 to $270.10.
The electronics manufacturer reported disappointing third-quarter profit and sales.
GE Healthcare Inc., up $3.40 to $66.57.
The Chicago-based company reported stronger results for its last quarter than Wall Street had forecast.