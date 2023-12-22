Tap the bookmark to save this article.

The 2023 calendar year for Jessie Diggins:

Jan. 27: Finished third in the 10k race at Les Rousses, France, the 13th race of the 2022-23 season.

Feb. 3: Placed third at the sprint freestyle in Toblach, Italy.

Feb. 4: Took second in the 10k freestyle in Toblach.

Feb. 5: Earned third place in the 4x7.5k classical/freestyle relay, skiing third leg in Toblach.

Feb. 15: Theodore Wirth Park is announced as the site of a two-day World Cup event, the Loppet Cup, from Feb. 17-18, 2024. Diggins played a pivotal role advocating for the event, adding, "I've been waiting for this my whole life. It means everything."

Feb. 26: Took third in team sprint at the Nordic World Ski Championships in Planica, Slovenia.

Feb. 28: At World Championships, won the 10k freestyle in Planica, the first-ever individual gold medal for a U.S. skier at the event.

March 12: Took third place in the 50k freestyle mass start in Oslo, the first-ever running of the event on the World Cup circuit.

Aug. 22: Announced she will compete in the 50th annual American Birkebeiner in Cable, Wis., on Feb. 24, 2024.

Sept. 2: Won the 42k mass start Merino Muster in Wanaka, New Zealand; her fifth career win in the event.

Sept. 17: Revealed on social media she had a relapse with an eating disorder over the summer.

Nov. 26: Took second in the 20k mass start at Ruka, Finland, her first podium finish of the 2023-24 World Cup season.

Dec. 2: Won the 10k freestyle at Gällivare, Sweden, her first gold in the fourth race of the campaign.

Dec. 10: In Östersund, Norway, won her second consecutive 10k freestyle and third of 2023.

Dec. 16: Placed second in the 20k skiathlon in Trondheim, Norway. She held the World Cup overall lead with 809 points after nine events.