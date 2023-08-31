Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins will race in the American Birkebeiner in February, helping the cross-country ski race in Cable, Wis., celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Diggins, of Afton, is typically competing in World Cup events in Europe throughout the winter. This February, the World Cup schedule includes races in Canada and the U.S., including a Feb. 17-18 event at Theodore Wirth Park in Minneapolis. Birkebeiner organizers said in a news release Thursday that Diggins will race the Birkie on Feb. 24 before the World Cup resumes March 2 in Finland.

The news release said other World Cup athletes also are expected to compete in the Birkebeiner, the largest cross-country ski race in North America.

Before joining the World Cup tour, Diggins raced and won other events during Birkie Week, but this February will mark her debut in the main event.

"I've always wanted to race the American Birkebeiner, and this year presents a unique window of opportunity," she said. "I'm very excited to be part of the 50th anniversary of such an iconic and exciting event."

RACHEL BLOUNT

Plaschko shines for U

Megan Plaschko made nine saves and the Gophers soccer team played to a scoreless tie at No. 22 Georgia. The Bulldogs (1-1-1) had a 20-4 advantage in shots vs. the Gophers (3-1-1), but Plaschko countered with her 22nd career shutout, her third of the season and second in a row.