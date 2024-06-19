Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

WASHINGTON — Jesse Winker hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning and the Washington Nationals defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 on Wednesday.

Ildemaro Vargas added an RBI single for Washington, which has won nine of 11 overall and seven of its last eight at home.

Arizona (36-38) was denied getting back to .500 for the first time since April 16, when it was 9-9.

Arizona starter Brandon Pfaadt cruised through five scoreless innings in just 50 pitches, allowing just one runner to reach scoring position.

But with two outs in the sixth and Washington trailing 1-0, Lane Thomas worked a walk. Winker then ripped a four-seam fastball to center for his seventh home run this season. The left fielder is hitting .452 (19 for 42) over his last 14 games.

Pfaadt (3-6) departed with two runners on and one out in the seventh. Vargas pinch hit and greeted reliever Kevin Ginkel by poking a single to right to score Keibert Ruiz.

Pfaadt allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits and four walks and had no strikeouts.

Derek Law (4-2) pitched two scoreless innings. Hunter Harvey worked the eighth and Kyle Finnegan tossed a perfect ninth for his 21st save in 23 opportunities.

Arizona loaded the bases with no outs in the fourth and pushed a run across on Gabriel Moreno's one-out walk. Washington starter Patrick Corbin ended the threat with a strikeout and a foulout.

Corbin, a former Diamondback, struck out a season-high seven in five innings while giving up a run and three hits with three walks.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: SS CJ Abrams was scratched from the lineup about a half-hour before the game. Rookie Nasim Nuñez started in his place.

UP NEXT

Arizona RHP Ryne Nelson (4-5, 5.49 ERA) looks to win back-to-back starts for the first time this season Thursday. Washington counters with LHP MacKenzie Gore (6-5, 3.24) as the three-game series concludes.

