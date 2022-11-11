Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura said shortly after Tuesday night's elections in Minnesota that current Gov. Tim Walz assured him that "one of the first items" on Walz's second-term agenda is legalization of marijuana, now that DFLers have full control of the Legislature.

Ventura first made the disclosure Wednesday on a podcast he cohosts with his son, Tyrel Ventura, as the two of them touched on numerous topics connected to Tuesday's election results in Minnesota and across the country.

"I will let it out tonight, what the heck," Ventura, who served as Minnesota's governor after winning election in 1999 under the Reform Party banner and served one four-year-term, said Wednesday. "The governor reassured me that one of the first items that will be passed in Minnesota — get ready — cannabis is going to have its prohibition lifted. Well, that's the news I got today."

In an interview Friday with the Star Tribune, Ventura said that because he had endorsed Walz's reelection, the governor called him Wednesday to thank him.

"That was one of many reasons why I endorsed Governor Walz," Ventura said. "He would legalize cannabis, whereas Republicans are the ones stopping it."

Tuesday's election results in Minnesota narrowly shifted Senate control from the Republicans to the DFL, which retained its majority in the House. This gives the DFL governor a more friendly legislative pathway to legalize marijuana that had not existed since he took office in 2019.

The DFL-controlled Minnesota House passed a bill in 2021 to legalize recreational marijuana for those 21 and older. However, the bill never received a vote in the GOP-controlled Senate.

The governor confirmed his pledge to Ventura during an interview Friday morning on WCCO Radio, saying that legalizing marijuana"just makes sense. Prohibition didn't work, we get better regulation, we know what's in these things, it's adult use."

Walz's support for legalizing marijuana goes back to before he was governor, when shortly after his election in 2018. He pointed out then that "there's a racial justice element to it," referring to the disproportionately higher numbers of minority group members arrested and caught up in the criminal justice system for marijuana possession.

And as recently as this past April, Walz posted on Twitter, "It's time to legalize adult-use cannabis and expunge cannabis convictions in Minnesota."

Ventura, a longtime advocate of marijuana legalization, added during his interview with the Star Tribune that Walz "asked me if I would be at the signing ceremony if the legislation passes. ... Maybe I will show up in a Jimi Hendrix T-shirt to celebrate."

Walz said on WCCO that having Ventura at such a bill-signing ceremony "would be important to recognize him."

A new state law took effect July 1 that allows Minnesotans 21 and older to buy certain edibles and beverages containing small amounts of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that produces the high associated with the drug.

Voters on Tuesday approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in politically conservative parts of the country. Voters in North Dakota, South Dakota and Arkansas on Tuesday rejected legalization.

The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana's recreational use.