The Wild trimmed their training camp roster to 34 by sending four players to Iowa of the American Hockey League and waiving two others.

The two waived players, forward Joseph Cramarossa and defenseman Joe Hicketts, will be assigned to Iowa if they clear waivers.

Also on their way to Des Moines are goalie Jesper Wallstedt, a 2021 first-round pick; ex-Gophers forward Sammy Walker, and defensemen Daemon Hunt and Simon Johannson.

Wallstedt, 19, was the 20th overall pick in 2021 and played for Lulea in his native Sweden last season. He has been Sweden's junior national team goalie and is clearly the Wild's goalie of the future.

Walker, a 23-year-old from Edina, played four seasons with the Gophers and was a three-time captain, scoring 14 goals in 39 games as a senior.

Hunt, 20, was a third-round pick in 2020. He had 39 points in 46 games last season, when he captained the Moose Jaw Warriors of the Western Hockey League.

Johannson was a fifth-round pick in 2018. The 23-year-old Swede skated for Ilves in the Finnish league last season with 32 points in 58 games.

Cramarossa played in five games for the Wild over the past two seasons. The 29-year-old had 10 goals in 59 games at Iowa last season.

Hicketts, 26, played in 22 games for the Detroit Red Wings before signing with the Wild organization before last season, when he had 12 goals and 19 assists in 61 games for Iowa.