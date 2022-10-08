Opinion editor's note: Star Tribune Opinion publishes a mix of national and local commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.

GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen's recent transphobic statements about litter boxes in schools are outrageous and deeply harmful. It's hard to believe that there could be any question about their veracity, but just in case, let's be clear: There is absolutely no truth to these statements. The candidate for governor representing one of our state's major parties is attempting to use an internet hoax to fearmonger, without regard for the harm he is inflicting on LGBTQ+ children, families and communities.

Our schools should be a place where all children, families and staff are welcomed and valued. This is not just because it aligns with our values as a state, although it does and that could be enough on its own. It matters because the future of our state depends on our children, and research has consistently demonstrated that students are most successful in their education when they feel connected to and supported in their school communities.

As a queer parent in a multiracial family with young children, ensuring that our school communities are welcoming and nurturing for all of our students, families and staff is deeply personal for me. My humanity, and that of my family, is not up for debate. As a current board director on the St. Louis Park public school board, I am continually reminded of the hard work our educators do to create welcoming and brave spaces for our children to thrive. We need to support these efforts instead of playing politics with our children's well-being.

This is a particularly critical moment for our leaders to support and lift up our youth. We are in the midst of an unprecedented mental health crisis for children, which has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. And our most vulnerable youth and communities are being targeted by a deeply concerning wave of racist and anti-LGBTQ+ book bans in schools nationwide. In this moment, Minnesota needs leaders who will stand up for our values of community care and inclusion.

Instead of perpetuating divisive falsehoods, we should focus on drawing attention to and replicating policies and practices that promote inclusion and well-being in our schools. One such example, a powerful local collaboration between children, educators and system leaders, can be found right here in Minnesota. At the end of last school year, St. Louis Park public schools board of directors unanimously passed both our inaugural Racial Equity Policy, as well as a significantly revised Gender Inclusion Policy, extending inclusivity and protections to families and staff, in addition to students.

These policies, clearly stating our district's commitment and accountability to equity and inclusion, and the collaborative process through which they were created, highlight the power of centering the voices and experiences of our most impacted youth, families and educators as we develop and implement policies that will have a deep and long standing impact on our children and our schools.

At a time when our children, families and educators are facing unprecedented challenges, I'm honored to be a school board member in a district that is expanding our commitment to ensuring safe and welcoming school communities for all, and I am excited to continue this work. To our LGBTQ+ kids, families, educators and community members who are experiencing ongoing waves of harm from this transphobia, I see you. You are welcomed, valued and cared for. Hate and bigotry have no place here.

Sarah Davis is a member of the St. Louis Park school board and executive director, Legal Rights Center.