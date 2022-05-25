Jeimer Candelario hit a two-run home run in the top of the tenth inning to lift the Tigers to a 4-2 victory over the Twins on Wednesday afternoon, snapping a six-game winning streak by the Twins.

Candelario connected off reliever Trevor Megill before a rain-soaked crowd of 20,375 at Target Field.

The Twins loaded the bases in the bottom of the tenth with no outs, but Michael Fullmer struck out Carlos Correa, and Andrew Chafin struck out Max Kepler and got Gary Sanchez to pop out.

Trevor Larnach's first homer of the season, a two-run shot in the fourth, gave the Twins a 2-0 lead but Harold Castro homered in the sixth and eighth innings to tie the score.

The Twins still took the series 2-1 and are now 27-17, sitting five games ahead of second-place Chicago in the American League Central.

Twins starter Dylan Bundy pitched five scoreless innings with just four hits — including Castro's first homer — and one walk. He departed with two outs in the sixth inning with six strikeouts.

Griffin Jax and Joe Smith pitched scoreless relief, but Emilio Pagan took the mound in the eighth and Castro smacked his second homer on the second pitch.

On a bullpen day for Detroit, starter Rony Garcia went four innings, giving up three hits and the two runs with two walks and five strikeouts.

Alex Lange (1-1) picked up the win.

Both teams threatened in the ninth. Miguel Cabrera pinch-hit for Castro with the bases loaded, but was called out on a 3-2 pitch from Caleb Thielbar.

The Twins had runners at second and third in the ninth, but Gilberto Celestino grounded out to end the threat.