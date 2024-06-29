Jeff Morris of Perham was honored as the boys cross-country national coach of the year Wednesday at the National High School Athletics Coaches Association Coach of the Year awards banquet at the Bismarck Hotel and Convention Center in Bismarck, N.D.

Coaches of the year are recognized in 19 sport categories with eight finalists in each category.

The Perham boys cross-country team has become a perennial power since Morris took over 22 years ago. It participated in 20 consecutive Class 1A state meets before moving up to 2A this past season, where it was the runner-up to Mankato East.

The Yellowjackets have won eight team championships and been the runner-up nine times during Morris' tenure. They have had three individual state champions.

Morris has been named the state's coach of the year twice, in 2003 and '12. He has also been awarded the cross-country coaches association coach of the year 12 times, most recently in 2023.