Utah Jazz (16-7, third in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (11-13, ninth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah will attempt to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Minnesota.

The Timberwolves are 7-8 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has a 6-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Jazz are 4-0 against the rest of the division. Utah ranks sixth in the league allowing just 104.8 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is scoring 24.3 points per game with 9.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 20.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals over the past 10 games for Minnesota.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 14.9 points, 14.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Jazz. Bojan Bogdanovic is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 113.4 points, 47.7 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points per game.

Jazz: 8-2, averaging 118.9 points, 46.0 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: D'Angelo Russell: out (ankle), Patrick Beverley: out (adductor), Jaylen Nowell: out (back).

Jazz: Udoka Azubuike: out (ankle), Hassan Whiteside: day to day (glute).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.