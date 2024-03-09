Since joining the conference in 2011, Nebraska has played for a Big Ten Tournament championship just twice. On Sunday, the Cornhuskers will have the chance to do something that they haven't in a decade.

After knocking off No. 12 Purdue, No. 4 Michigan State and No. 8 Maryland, Nebraska finds itself with one more game standing in the way of its first Big Ten Tournament title since 2014.

It wasn't easy, as the Huskers battled to the very end against Maryland, even after getting as large as a 13-point lead in the first half. While Maryland battled back and tied the game, clutch scoring from Nebraska advanced the tournament's No. 5 seed to its first championship game since the 2014 title, beating the Terrapins, 78-68.

Nebraska will face off against the winner of Iowa and Michigan on Sunday, with the game set to tip off at 11:30 a.m. CT.

Jaz Shelley led the way for the Huskers with 30 points, along with nine assists, while playing all 40 minutes. Alexis Markowski added strong post play with nine points and 13 rebounds.

Five Terrapins scored in double figures, but Shyanne Sellers and Co.'s efforts weren't enough to get the win. Sellers finished with 15 points, six rebounds and seven assists in the loss.

The Cornhuskers and Terrapins traded blows early, with neither squad scoring twice in a row until after the midpoint of the first quarter. Then, Shelley took over, launching a personal 11-0 run in which she hit three three-pointers. That included a devastating ankle-breaking crossover on star Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers, who tumbled to the ground, leading to Shelley's first triple. Her buzzer-beating three gave Nebraska a 25-12 lead through the first.

Shelley's long-range dominance continued into the second with a pair of threes, but Sellers fought to keep her team in the game. She scored nine points without missing a shot, totaling 13 with six assists at the half. Sellers' efforts cut a deficit that had ballooned to as much as 13 down to seven at the intermission, where Maryland trailed, 47-40.

Including the six straight points that ended the half, Maryland used a 17-4 run to tie Nebraska at 51 apiece. The Cornhuskers scored seven straight to regain their lead, but a pair of threes from Brinae Alexander pulled the Terps back within one at 60-59.

As the story went all game, when Maryland got close, Nebraska hit big shots to keep the advantage. Shelley and Logan Nissley each made a three early in the fourth to put the Huskers back up by seven, and four Terrapin turnovers made it difficult for them to get any momentum. Maryland's offense went cold at the wrong time, scoring just nine points in the fourth quarter, and Shelley hit a dagger floater as Nebraska won, 78-68.



