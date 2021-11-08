Jayce Tingler, who managed the Padres the past two seasons, is the new Twins bench coach.

The Twins, who finished last in the American League Central last season, made the announcement on Monday morning, while also confirming David Popkins is their new hitting coach.

The Twins bench coach, Mike Bell, passed away because of cancer during spring training last season and Bill Evers assumed the role under manager Rocco Baldelli.

Tingler, 40, had a 116-106 record with the Padres. He was second in the National League manager of the year voting in 2020, when the Padres advanced to the NLDS.

He was replaced following this season by Oakland manager Bob Melvin after San Diego went 79-83.

Tingler had been with the Rangers organization from 2006-19. Among the roles he had with the Rangers were major league development field coordinator and assistant general manager. He was a manager in the Dominican Summer League and Arizona Fall League and had been mentioned as a candidate for several major league managing jobs before San Diego hired him in 2020.

He's a native of Smithville, Mo., who was drafted by Toronto in 2003 in the 10th round out of the University of Missouri and played four minor league seasons.

Popkins, 31, was hitting coach last season for the Class A Great Lakes Loons in the Dodgers system.