Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: Charley Paints (2nd race). Value play of the day: Jackson Action (7th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4 (1,3,5/1,3,4,5/1/8/1,2,3,4,5,6,7), $42.

1. 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Aunt Alex (Valenzuela, Riecken) 119/2-1

2: Miss Classified (Quinonez, Von Hemel) 119/9-2

3: Altar Girl (Carmona, Litfin) 119/10-1

4: Too Hot to Stop (Ceballos, Rarick) 119/12-1

5: Melania T (Fuentes, Tranquilino) 124/4-1

6: Mark of Victory (Rodriguez, Lund) 124/9-5

MISS CLASSIFIED (2) ships in from Prairie Meadows after an even third-place finish in mid-May. Stretches back out here for a capable barn and has enough early speed to be involved early. AUNT ALEX (1) raced at Fairgrounds/Oaklawn this winter/spring with mixed results. Was claimed away from the nations leading trainer (in wins) two back. MARK OF VICTORY (6) has six placings in 11 starts so is usually there at the end.

2. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $33.000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Kool Karma (Roman, Berndt) 119/7-2

2: Flat Out Nice (Fuentes, Roberts) 119/8-1

3: Pearl Button (Valenzuela, Biehler) 119/5-2

4: Haute Charlotte (Harr, Riecken) 124/5-1

5: Hazardtoyourhealth (Carmona, Roberts) 114/12-1

6: Charley Paints (Gallardo, Berndt) 119/8-5

CHARLEY PAINTS (6) finished a nice second in her seasonal debut while four lengths clear of third-place finisher. Should be more fit in her second start off the bench for a top conditioner. HAUTE CHARLOTTE (4) displayed good early zip on the grass in last while showing substantial improvement from last year. HAZARDTOYOURHEALTH (5) gets off the rail and adds blinkers for her second lifetime start.

3. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starters optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Sam Sez (Carmona, Roberts) 117/9-2

2: Lamutanaatty (Valenzuela, Rarick) 122/5-1

3: Philo Beddoe (Rodriguez, Roberts) 122/12-1

4: Heroic Song (Fuentes, Biehler) 122/3-1

5: Cannonball Comin (Morales, Silva Jr.) 122/8-1

6: Treasury (Roman, Rushton) 122/6-1

7: Launched (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 124/2-1

HEROIC SONG (4) ran evenly for third in his Canterbury debut last out. Might improve second time over the surface and might get a perfect pace scenario for his late closing kick. LAUNCHED (7) went wire-to-wire in last. Might get more pressure for the lead today and has to go an extra 16th. SAM SEZ (1) has had success locally on the dirt and at this distance. Tactical speed and the rail are advantageous.

4. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Eightysixchevy (Quinonez, Padilla) 119/2-1

2: P R Call Me Maybe (Ceballos, Westermann) 124/8-1

3: Flash Humor (Barajas, Silva) 124/7-2

4: Pearcy Road (Gallardo, Riecken) 124/6-1

5: Bay Boss (Fuentes, Williams) 124/5-2

6: Palace Attained (Da Silva, Donlin) 124/12-1

7: Outlaw Run (Harr, Cline) 124/12-1

BAY BOSS (5) battled for the lead in his career debut before succumbing late. Switches to a new barn that wins with 33% of their newcomers and gets the top jock. They'll have to catch him to cash. EIGHTYSIXCHEVY (1) ran respectable in his first local start but his speed figure regressed. Will need to improve to get the victory. FLASH HUMOR (3) might be able to track the pacesetters and make a late move.

5. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $30,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Manhattan Cherry (Rodriguez, Woolley Jr.) 122/3-1

2: Because (Valenzuela, Hanson) 122/8-1

3: Vow (Quinonez, Williams) 122/9-2

4: Twirling Savi (Carmona, Robertson) 117/5-2

5: Ann Alee (Roman, Biehler) 122/4-1

6: Starlet Cole (Ceballos, Martinez) 122/12-1

7: Unrivaled Queen (Fuentes, Lund) 122/6-1

TWIRLING SAVI (4) has had many starts and stops in her abbreviated career, but when she runs at this distance, she usually runs well. Needs to break running so she has less to do late. MANHATTAN CHERRY (1) won twice at this distance here last summer and both times was over 20/1. Hard to dismiss her. ANN ALEE (5) needs to find her 2023 form. If she get's an easy lead early, watch out.

6. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $30,000. Purse: $31,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Doctor Oscar (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/1-1

2: Minister of Soul (Rodriguez, Martinez) 122/9-2

3: Bugler (Fuentes, Kenney) 124/4-1

4: Slim Slow Slider (Gallardo, Westermann) 122/12-1

5: Hey Now (Ceballos, Kenney) 122/12-1

6: Tony's Tapit (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 122/6-1

7: Divine Leader (Roman, Padilla) 122/10-1

DOCTOR OSCAR (1) raced a week ago in a Minnesota-bred stakes race and disappointed. Should be able to shake loose in the early stage against this group and hold on late. BUGLER (3) has been ultra consistent recently, hitting the board in his past 11 tries. Likes Canterbury but faces his toughest test. MINISTER OF SOUL (2) is another that likes the local oval but hasn't had that killer instinct he used to display.

7. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: River Ransom (Fuentes, Biehler) 119/9-2

2: Magic D Oro (Ceballos, Roberts) 119/15-1

3: Midcat (Quinonez, Rengstorf) 119/6-1

4: Kid Got Rhythm (Lindsay, Rhone) 119/15-1

5: Natural Causes (Valenzuela, Silva) 119/10-1

6: Deposit Insurance (Rodriguez, Biehler) 119/9-2

7: King of the Palace (Gallardo, Tracy) 119/3-1

8: Jackson Action (Roman, Berndt) 124/4-1

9: I Conduit (Barajas, Silva) 119/8-1

JACKSON ACTION (8) tried a route on the turf in his first race off a long layoff and tired badly. Returns to his preferred distance. His outside post along with his tactical speed should give him options. DEPOSIT INSURANCE (6) was bet down in his career debut at Will Rodgers Downs and struggled. Adding blinkers and trying the grass might wake him up. KID GOT RHYTHM (4) showed speed while breaking from the rail in his first career start at Turfway. Bred for the surface.

8. 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Kaptains Krown (Morales, Smith) 124/12-1

2: Red's Mr Z (Barandela, Rarick) 124/6-1

3: LL's Classy Dude (Arroyo, McKinley) 124/5-2

4: Morning Thunder (Fuentes, Biehler) 119/7-2

5: Legacyinthemaking (Sanchez, Smith) 119/8-1

6: Ridin Solo (Carmona, Bethke) 114/9-2

7: Increedible Victor (Harr, Rhone) 119/7-2

RIDIN SOLO (6) flashed speed against better in last before stopping. Drops to the lowest level, gets in light with an apprentice jockey and should be loose on the lead. How long can he last? MORNING THUNDER (4) drops from maiden special weights all away down to the bottom maiden claimer. Top jockey climbs aboard. LL'S CLASSY DUDE (3) has superior speed figures but also has had many chances.