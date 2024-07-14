Post time: 1 p.m. Lock of the day: C C's Heart (4th race). Value play of the day: Noble Tess (2nd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—Race 1 (2,3,4,5/3,5/2,4,5,6/5/2,4,9), $48.

1. 4½ furlongs. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: By Decreed (Carmona, Kereluk) 113/12-1

2: Regal Majesty (Gallardo, Berndt) 115/5-2

3: Big Kitty (Valenzuela, Hanson) 118/8-1

4: Twin Empire (Quinonez, VanWinkle) 115/4-1

5: R N R Audible (Roman, Padilla) 118/5-1

6: Nebraska Gold (Pena, Westermann) 118/12-1

7: Makin My Fortune (Fuentes, Lund) 118/7-2

8: Mega Heart (Da Silva, Scherer) 115/6-1

REGAL MAJESTY (2) is well-bred and takes on the boys for conditioner Berndt, who is starting heat up. The barn hits at a 33% rate with two-year-olds and the fact that Gallardo climbs aboard is a plus. R N R AUDIBLE (5) will try to make some noise for the Padilla gang. His most recent work on July 7 jumps off the page. BIG KITTY (3) only has three works in preparation but two of them are bullets from the gate.

2. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $15,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Finnley's Kitten (Carmona, Kereluk) 119/8-1

2: Withherbootson (Gallardo, Silva) 124/6-1

3: Noble Tess (Fuentes, Williams) 124/7-2

4: Miss Gold (Harr, Rengstorf) 119/12-1

5: Pacific Zip (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 124/5-2

6: Dust Maker (Pena, Silva Jr.) 124/5-1

7: Delusional Dream (Arroyo, Sheehan) 124/12-1

8: Miz Cali (Barajas, Silva) 124/4-1

NOBLE TESS (3) was bumped hard at the break in last and trailed the field by a few lengths. Made a premature move on the backstretch and was in connection before tiring late. A clean trip makes her the one to beat. PACIFIC ZIP (5) is third off the layoff and had a bad stumble in her last race and still managed third. MIZ CALI (8) led wire-to-wire until the late stages in last. Will try similar tactics here.

3. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Hayhaycaptain Jac (Gallardo, Litfin) 124/12-1

2: Burning Leaves (Roman, Robertson) 124/4-1

3: Mulberry Street (Fuentes Jr., Fuentes) 124/5-1

4: Bricklayer (Fuentes, Williams) 119/3-1

5: Bourbon Aficionado (Carmona, Robertson) 114/9-5

6: Sir Otto (Valenzuela, Rarick) 119/6-1

7: Make Noise (Harr, Cline) 124/12-1

BURNING LEAVES (2) adores the Canterbury oval with four wins and two seconds in six starts. Coming off an impressive six-length win in last and the barn is more than capable of putting a winning streak together. SIR OTTO (6) ran evenly to finish second in his first route try in last. Should benefit from that experience and improve second time at the distance. BOURBON AFICIONADO (5) is coming out of an off-the-turf stakes try and will be closing late.

4. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Freeloadingsistah (Valenzuela, Velazquez) 119/8-1

2: Miss You No More (Morales, Rushton) 119/12-1

3: Daytrip Selfie (Barandela, Ramaekers) 119/15-1

4: Melania T (Fuentes, Tranquilino) 124/5-1

5: C C's Heart (Da Silva, Scherer) 119/2-1

6: Tapitara (Quinonez, Rengstorf) 124/9-2

7: Holy Moly Shipman (Barajas, Silva) 119/15-1

8: Mark of Victory (Gallardo, Lund) 124/5-2

C C'S HEART (5) has run two nice turf races to start her career losing by less than two lengths in both. Reared at the break in last and rushed up. A cleaner break here will make her task much easier. MARK OF VICTORY (8) will most likely finish second because that's what she always does, having finished a bridesmaid in seven of her 12 career starts. MISS YOU NO MORE (2) steps on the sod for the first time, but breeding suggests she'll like it.

5. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Just Ask Joel (Fuentes Jr., Sheehan) 124/15-1

2: Toma Todo (Fuentes, Rarick) 124/3-1

3: Incitatus (Harr, Rushton) 124/10-1

4: Political Riot (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 124/4-1

5: Passthecat (Valenzuela, Hanson) 124/6-1

6: Brickbat (Roman, Rushton) 124/12-1

7: Bel Ragazzo (Carmona, Kereluk) 119/9-2

8: Merlin's Sister (Barandela, Bedford) 119/15-1

9: Explosive Skies (Arroyo, Rarick) 119/12-1

10: Emergency Response (Pena, Roberts) 124/5-1

11: Tiger Hunter (Rodriguez, Woolley Jr.) 124/4-1

12: Redisur (Harr, Rarick) 124/10-1

POLITICAL RIOT (4) ran well this winter/spring down at Tampa Bay with a win and two placings. Tampa form usually transfers well and he won here last summer at this distance for these connections. TOMA TODO (2) returns to the dirt after a poor grass effort and he is 5-for-14 on the dirt. Top jockey retains the mount. EXPLOSIVE SKIES (9) won three in a row before going off form in past two.

6. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Sunshine Fever (Valenzuela, Rengstorf) 124/12-1

2: Miwoman (Gallardo, Riecken) 119/4-1

3: Go Lee Ann Go (Gallardo, Berndt) 119/8-1

4: Master Jane (Rodriguez, Rushton) 119/15-1

5: Two Practical (Da Silva, Robertson) 119/12-1

6: Altar Girl (Harr, Litfin) 124/15-1

7: Fashion Idol (Morales, Velazquez) 124/9-2

8: Northern Angel (Fuentes, Rosin) 119/6-1

9: Ms Coronado Chrome (Pena, Rengstorf) 124/10-1

10: Midnight Lane (Roman, Berndt) 124/7-2

11: Hattie Bloom (Quinonez, Scherer) 119/6-1

12: Mor Foxy (Barandela, Ramaekers) 119/15-1

13: Scream Machine (Carmona, Robertson) 114/10-1

SUNSHINE FEVER (1) is third off the layoff and her two starts this meet were uninspiring. Gets the rail and should be able to save ground behind the pacesetter before wearing them down in the lane. NORTHERN ANGEL (8) has done little wrong this year with her maiden win and a nose defeat. Another step forward puts her in the mix. GO LEE ANN GO (3) has been close in two starts this meet for top connections.

7. 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Heroic Song (Fuentes, Biehler) 122/3-1

2: Philo Beddoe (Rodriguez, Rhone) 124/6-1

3: In Honor of Autism (Carmona, Silva Jr.) 117/9-2

4: Lucky Smile (Fuentes Jr., Lund) 122/10-1

5: Hightail Cowboy (Ceballos, Geditz Jr.) 122/8-1

6: Top of My Game (Valenzuela, Litfin) 122/8-1

7: Tactical Attack (Gallardo, Martinez) 122/4-1

8: Eliot Ness (Da Silva, Ramaekers) 122/15-1

9: Launched (Pena, Silva Jr.) 122/6-1

HEROIC SONG (1) has tactical speed, the rail and the top rider in the irons. Should be able to save ground early while the speedsters battle for the lead and pounce on them late. TACTICAL ATTACK (7) has good early speed and Gallardo is an aggressive rider so expect him to try to clear off early. PHILO BEDDOE (2) went wire-to-wire in a grass sprint in last winning easily. Was claimed and now tries the dirt.

8. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Shotgun Runner (Pena, Rosin) 119/5-2

2: Deposit Insurance (Rodriguez, Biehler) 119/10-1

3: War Rascal (Fuentes, Garrett) 124/4-1

4: Sing for Ur Supper (Quinonez, Silva) 119/15-1

5: Further Evidence (Carmona, Robertson) 119/3-1

6: Gipsy Chief (Da Silva, Rushton) 124/9-2

7: Braggadocious (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 124/4-1

8: Pearcy Road (Gallardo, Riecken) 124/8-1

9: Jet Stream (Roman, Rushton) 119/12-1

GIPSY CHIEF (6) did all the heavy lifting in his last race while battling for the lead with a longshot. Put that foe away but couldn't hold off the late closers. An easy lead in this one will allow him to control the fractions. WAR RASCAL (3) was uncharacteristically trailing the field early in last. Jockey change may get him more involved early. FURTHER EVIDENCE (5) showed improvement in his first turf start last out and the barn knows how to win.

9. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Amaretto Di Amore (Valenzuela, Kereluk) 124/10-1

2: Brewhouse (Gallardo, Robertson) 124/6-1

3: Mighty Gin Gin (Roman, Padilla) 124/4-1

4: Celtics Wildcat (Fuentes, Donlin) 124/5-2

5: Chama (Lindsay, Sheehan) 124/12-1

6: Freebritney (Quinonez, Martinez) 124/6-1

7: Ghost of Genevieve (Da Silva, Silva Jr.) 124/9-2

8: Lady Astrid (Harr, Cline) 124/5-1

MIGHTY GIN GIN (3) tried two turf sprints to start the meet. Gets back on the dirt and had two wins on the surface down in Florida before shipping north. Barn is 29% going turf to dirt. CELTICS WILDCAT (4) has reeled off four wins in a row, including three in Shakopee. May face pressure up front in this one. BREWHOUSE (2) has struggled recently but a drop in class might be what she needs.