Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Ramblingamblinman (2nd race). Value play of the day: Hurts So Good (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (1,3,5,7/5/1,2,4,6/4,5/1,2,3), $48.00.

1 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Caly Bali (Berrios-Lopez, Rosin)114/2-1

2: Morgs World (Gallardo, Robertson)122/5-2

3: Heatin Up (Quinonez, Chleborad)122/8-1

4: West Side Girl (Valenzuela, Litfin)122/10-1

5: Cajun Ninja (Barajas, Silva)117/5-1

6: Thunders Rocknroll (Hernandez, Rhone)117/3-1

CALY BALI (1) improved dramatically in her second start on the sod exploding down the stretch for an easy maiden victory. Sizzling workout on Sunday signals her readiness. THUNDERS ROCKNROLL (6) has an outside post and great early speed. Will attempt to cross over, get loose and dare them to catch her. MORGS WORLD (2) is third off the layoff for great barn and has been close at this specialty distance.

2 1 mile. State bred. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000:

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tahkodha Knight (Wade, Hanson)124/8-5

2: Ramblingamblinman (Bridgmohan, Riecken)119/1-1

3: Prestigiously Wild (Sosa, Backhaus)114/12-1

4: Cat On the Prowl (Lopez, Candelas)119/9-2

5: Fast N Fearless (Glass, Riecken)114/12-1

RAMBLINGAMBLINMAN (2) is three-year-old with only three career starts and has steadily improved. Ran well on the dirt two back just missing and was eight lengths clear of third. TAHKODHA KNIGHT (1) has posted multiple speed figures that fit with these but has also had 15 tries to locate the winners circle. Could have the lead to himself. CAT ON THE PROWL (4) hasn't shown much in two starts but is only three-years-old and has potential upside.

3 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Diplomatica (Hernandez, Martinez)122/6-5

2: Shabam (Gallardo, Robertson)122/8-1

3: Fast to Fortune (Roman, Woolley, Jr.)122/5-2

4: Golden Gopher (Bridgmohan, Silva)122/9-2

5: Swanage (Harr, Cline)122/4-1

DIPLOMATICA (1) has been on quite a roll lately taking first or second in her last eight races including five victories. Get the rail and top jock and will be on or near the lead early. GOLDEN GOPHER (4) has won two-straight but hasn't raced in over a month which is puzzling. Has won half of her twelve turf starts on the Shakopee sod. FAST TO FORTUNE (3) looked like the winner turning for home in last before stopping in the lane. Jockey change may be the key.

4 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Public Safety (Hernandez, Rosin)124/6-12: Botany (Wade, Litfin)124/12-1

3: Big League Benny (Hernandez, Silva, Jr.)124/2-14: Gainer (Glass, Stankey)119/15-1

5: Fire Sword (Ulloa, Berndt)124/9-56: Canonize (Quinonez, Chleborad)124/12-1

7: Cannonball Comin (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)124/4-1FIRE SWORD (5) drops to the bottom after competing against much better recently. Woke up in last while showing speed. If he can replicate that early zip, he'll be tough to catch. BIG LEAGUE BENNY (3) lost a close one last out while battling for the lead throughout and was eight lengths clear of third. Could be prominent early. PUBLIC SAFETY (1) all four of his wins have come locally but has struggled this year.

5 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Dive Deep (Quinonez, Danger)124/4-1

2: Riding the Train (Valenzuela, Spencer)124/10-1

3: Hi Yah (Wade, Williams)119/6-1

4: Saint Charles (Hernandez, Richard)124/2-1

5: Hurts So Good (Gallardo, Robertson)124/5-2

6: Yo Dawg (Ulloa, Berndt)124/9-2

HURTS SO GOOD (5) raced well in his seasonal debut at Hawthorne in May and then was pinched back at the start losing all chance in last on the local lawn. Must break cleanly today. SAINT CHARLES (4) has exhibited potent early speed in all three local starts this year but faces much stiffer competition here. YO DAWG (6) has yet to win on the grass but has hit the board in all five career turf starts. Has tactical speed to track the pacesetters.

6 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Eisenstaedt (Hernandez, Litfin)124/3-1

2: Signofthecross (Wade, Gutierrez)124/7-2

3: Words of Wisdom (Lopez, Diodoro)124/8-1

4: Astronomical (Sosa, Silva, Jr.)119/2-1

5: Mr Navigator (Bridgmohan, Silva, Jr.)124/9-2

6: Bob's All In (Valenzuela, Asprino)124/6-1

ASTRONOMICAL (4) is third off the layoff for a high percentage outfit. Didn't handle the turf in last but gets back to dirt and has the tactical speed needed to be involved early. SIGNOFTHECROSS (2) is in great form having won two-of-three and a near miss. Moves up in class so will have to be at his best. EISENSTAEDT (1) has a two-race win streak but both were wire-to-wire and he may not get the lead.

7 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Celtics Wildcat (Santos, Donlin)122/6-1

2: Rabbit Twenty Two (Gallardo, Westermann)122/12-1

3: Bid Once (Sosa, Rengstorf)117/5-1

4: Where's Frankie (Hernandez, Silva, Jr.)122/2-1

5: Brahms Is Who (Hernandez, Tranquilino)122/7-2

6: Bebop Baby (Wade, Roberts)122/5-2

WHERE'S FRANKIE (4) tried grass in last and ran an even third. Drops in class and the top jockey retains the mount. The jockey/trainer combo have won at a rate of 43% in 2022-2023. BRAHMS IS WHO (5) has three career wins at Canterbury and two near misses this meet. Could be right there with a clean trip. BID ONCE (3) is third off the layoff for the Rengstorf barn which excel at such a move. Also drops in class and return to the dirt.

8 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $28,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Larimar (Valenzuela, Gutierrez)122/2-1

2: Saint Sarena (Roman, Biehler)124/3-1

3: Emily Smiles (Hernandez, Silva, Jr.)122/9-5

4: Wright Winged (Glass, Gutierrez)117/12-1

5: Hotasapistol (Quinonez, Donlin)122/4-1

LARIMAR (1) loves this specialty distance having won four times and placed three times in ten starts. Has the tactical speed to save ground on the rail and pounce late. EMILY SMILES (3) has been defeated by the top pick in the last two but has experienced tough trips in both. A clean trip puts her right there. SAINT SARENA (2) has been rolling this meet with three consecutive wins but this is her toughest test yet.