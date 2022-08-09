Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Bombarra Gold (1st race). Value play of the day: Noble Pursuit (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 2, (2,6,7/2,3,5,6,7/4/3,5,8/4,7), $45.00.

1 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: May Disco (Lara, Westermann)119/8-1

2: Summer Mate (Roman, Berndt)124/2-1

3: Final Table (Arroyo, Litfin)119/15-1

4: Bombarra Gold (Wade, Scherer)119/9-5

5: Taking Charge Desi (Fuentes, Lund)119/7-2

6: Usa Usa Usa (Quinonez, Young)119/5-1

BOMBARRA GOLD (4) comes off two consecutive placings locally in sprints and posted her career-high best speed figures this winter routing at Fairgrounds. Should appreciate the stretch out. TAKING CHARGE DESI (5) has raced behind the top pick in last two. Is bred to run farther but will need to improve to beat her. SUMMER MATE (2) has been facing better on the dirt but hasn't been competitive since January.

——

2 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mr. D's Legend (Lopez, Donlin)124/10-1

2: Bubba Bob (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/3-1

3: Pirate Bird (Bridgmohan, Stuart)124/15-1

4: Gabriel's Legend (Harr, Donlin, Jr.)124/9-2

5: Runaway Ready (Roman, Robertson)124/4-1

6: That's Not Funny (Fuentes, Berndt)119/6-1

7: Loring Park (Eikleberry, Berndt)124/9-5

BUBBA BOB (2) makes his third start for Rengstorf off the layoff. Has been competitive in both his recent starts and could be sitting on a big effort. Gets a more favorable post today. LORING PARK (7) will most likely take second as he has in six of his 13 starts. Is always close but will need to save ground. THAT'S NOT FUNNY (6) just graduated in last but has upside with only five starts and coming from a good barn.

——

3 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Heavenly Gazebo (Quinonez, Tranquilino)124/15-1

2: Deputy Law (Lara, Biehler)124/4-1

3: Ranger Gus (Roman, Robertson)124/2-1

4: Shaq's My Daddy (Bridgmohan, Bethke)119/10-1

5: Sing N Spurs (Hernandez, Bethke)119/5-1

6: Ruby's Red Devil (Eikleberry, Broberg)124/5-2

7: Weareinittowinit (Lindsay, Rhone)124/6-1

DEPUTY LAW (2) has good speed and should be involved early. Not sure what happened in last as he stopped badly but drops aggressively in class which could wake him up. RUBY'S RED DEVIL (6) has hit the board in three straight and the Eikleberry/Broberg combo is heating up. RANGER GUS (3) broke his maiden wire-to-wire in first start then popped-and-stopped in last. Drops sharply for Robertson.

——

4 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bigfoot City (Lara, Silva, Jr.)124/6-1

2: Hold the Spice (Hernandez, Rhone)122/8-1

3: Atomic Candy (Quinonez, Rosin)122/15-1

4: Noble Pursuit (Lopez, Diodoro)122/7-2

5: War Chest (Fuentes, Richard)124/5-2

6: Chest Candy (Wade, Woolley, Jr.)122/5-1

7: Hard Attack (Eikleberry, Broberg)122/9-2

8: T Bones Trick (Bridgmohan, Rarick)122/8-1

NOBLE PURSUIT (4) stumbled badly in his seasonal debut losing all chance. Is 6-for-11 on the turf and there appears to be enough speed in here to accentuate his late closing kick. HARD ATTACK (7) has three victories in his last five starts and Broberg knows how to win. WAR CHEST (5) brings in a three-race winning streak and has been claimed out of his last two. Loves the Shakopee sod.

——

5 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Storm's Reflection (Quinonez, Padilla)124/10-1

2: Irish Dawn (Wolff, Wolff)124/12-1

3: Prize Fighter (Fuentes, Berndt)124/2-1

4: Master Red (Lara, Roberts)124/8-1

5: Hurts So Bad (Eikleberry, Robertson)119/5-1

6: Glassato (Hernandez, Litfin)119/15-1

7: Romeo's Glory (Lopez, Diodoro)119/3-1

8: Casey's Law (Roman, Robertson)119/4-1

HURTS SO BAD (5) is third off the layoff for the Robertson. His full brother was the favorite at Saratoga in a special weight last weekend, so you know he has good genes. PRIZE FIGHTER (3) has had the lead in the stretch in his last two, only to give it up late. Will need an easy lead for his best chance. CASEY'S LAW (8) came out running in his career debut but regressed badly in his last. Needs to mature.

——

6 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Marvelous Thunder (Harr, Cline)122/3-1

2: Talktoeachother (Roman, Candelas)122/12-1

3: Sky Confidential (Lopez, Belvoir)122/12-1

4: Yankee Indian (Quinonez, Broberg)122/9-2

5: Public Safety (Eikleberry, Rosin)122/5-1

6: Glass Eater (Lara, Bethke)122/20-1

7: Riding the Train (Hernandez, Pearson)122/4-1

8: Bayou Gem (Wade, Scherer)122/6-1

9: Just Right Mike (Fuentes, Rengstorf)122/6-1

10: Diablo Cuerno (Barandela, Backhaus)119/15-1

YANKEE INDIAN (4) could be rounding into form in his third start this meet. Was claimed by Broberg out of his last race and had a maintenance workout since. RIDE THE TRAIN (7) is in good form coming off a career-high speed figure where he just missed and switches to the leading rider. JUST RIGHT MIKE (9) could show speed from an outside post and if he happens to get clear, he could get brave.

——

7 Mystic Lakes Northland Juvenile Stakes. 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Allowance. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Relentless Snow (Alvidrez, Olmstead)124/15-1

2: Blu Bye U (Triana Jr., Olmstead)124/9-2

3: Vos Candy Prince (Harr, Hardy)124/10-1

4: Arion Too (Garcia, Olmstead)124/10-1

5: Bv Im Already Taken (Frink, Hanson)124/15-1

6: Nunothat (Torres, Olmstead)124/5-1

7: Hot Splash Dash (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson)124/10-1

8: Southard Rocket (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/2-1

9: Elegant Dynastia (Quiroz, Hardy)124/7-2

SOUTHARD ROCKET (8) has impressive back-to-back speed figures and if he breaks alertly for Escobedo, he'll be tough to catch. ELEGANT DYNASTIA (9) is improving for a good barn and gets an outside post. Must take another step forward. NUNOTHAT (6) graduated in the mud two back so if the track has moisture, you must consider.

——

8 400 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $68,175.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tres Elegance (Garcia, Olmstead)125/6-1

2: Captivate This (Triana Jr., Olmstead)125/12-1

3: Jesst for Speed (Gutierrez, Norton)125/7-2

4: Relentless Legacy (Thedford, Olmstead)125/12-1

5: Relentless Courage (Torres, Olmstead)125/10-1

6: Hallelujah 21 (Quiroz, Hybsha)125/20-1

7: Waitin On Eight (Alvidrez, Olmstead)125/10-1

8: Five Bar Fantasy (Cervantes, Livingston)125/8-1

9: Apolitical Sass (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/5-2

10: Runaway Separtely (Smith, Norton)125/9-2

APOLITICAL SASS (9) already has three wins on her resume and is 1-for-1 at Canterbury. The Escobedo/Olmstead combo is tough to beat. RUNAWAY SEPARTELY (10) goes for the red-hot Norton and his last race may have been a prep for this. JESST FOR SPEED (3) has been posting consistently good speed figures and must always be careful for the "other" Norton.

——

9 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $105,100.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Davila (Garcia, Olmstead)124/4-1

2: One Fabulous Miracle (Quiroz, Hardy)124/8-1

3: Waymakerr (Triana Jr., Olmstead)124/20-1

4: Charlies Politician (Thedford, Crawford)124/6-1

5: Hot Politician Z (Gutierrez, Norton)124/12-1

6: Relentless Okie (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/5-1

7: Alotta Oh La La (Smith, Norton)124/5-2

8: Reloaded With Corona (Torres, Crawford)124/15-1

9: Jettin Jetta (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson)124/12-1

10: My Candys Relentless (Alvidrez, Olmstead)124/6-1

RELENTLESS OKIE (6) hasn't missed the board in his five-race career and ran extremely well at Remington this spring. May have been pointing to this race. ALOTTA OH LA LA (7) has beat the top pick in last two and the Smith/Norton team are formidable. Likely favorite. MY CANDYS RELENTLESS (10) has been right there in all her starts, just needs some racing luck.

——

10 350 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Silvers Border Queen (Harr, Livingston)125/9-2

2: Jess Our Miracle (Beverly Jr., Norton)127/8-1

3: Karls Dirt Surfin (Cervantes, McDaniel)127/8-5

4: Reigning Guns (Smith, Norton)125/9-5

5: Cuervo On Rocks (Estrada, Backhaus)125/4-1

REIGNING GUNS (4) has had trouble in both starts this meet. Clean trip probably gets him into the winner's circle. KARLS DIRT SURFIN (3) had a tough start in last but improved dramatically in her first start at 4 years old. Needs to break alertly to excel. CUERVO ON ROCKS (5) has been improving as of late and gets an outside post to help her cause.