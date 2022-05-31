Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Xtreme Gem (6th race). Value play of the day: Let's Skedaddle (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket — Race 3, (1,5/1/1,2,3,4,5,6,7/7/3,4,5,6,7,8,9), $49.00.

1 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Sir Barnabus (Harr, Anderson) 124/5-1

2: Fly With Class (Bridgmohan, Backhaus) 124/10-1

3: Mark of Valor (Fuentes, Lund) 119/8-5

4: Slim Chance (Barandela, Backhaus) 119/10-1

5: Blazen Bluff (Valenzuela, Anderson) 124/4-1

6: Option (Hernandez, Berndt) 124/2-1

MARK OF VALOR lost all chance last out when he broke in the air. His seasonal debut at Tampa Bay was much more encouraging as he battled for the lead before tiring against much better. OPTION has been facing open company in last two. Berndt usually has them well prepared off a layoff. Expect improvement today. BLAZEN BLUFF split the field in last and takes a needed drop in class.

——

2 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $22,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Warbucks (Valenzuela, Stuart) 124/5-2

2: Bootleggin Posse (Lara, Rengstorf) 119/9-5

3: Found Jordan (Harr, Peters) 119/12-1

4: Uncle Al's Pal (Fuentes, Berndt) 119/7-2

5: Stillwater Brown (Lopez, Bethke) 119/8-1

6: Wildcat Hagrid (Hernandez, Litfin) 124/9-2

BOOTLEGGIN POSSE displayed some ability last out when running an even second. Was claimed out of that race and this distance might be perfect for his running style. UNCLE AL'S PAL is a newcomer for Berndt who does well with first-time starters. Consistent workouts signal readiness. STILLWATER BROWN showed good early speed first time off the shelf before getting leg weary.

——

3 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Flash Flood (Quinonez, Padilla) 124/2-1

2: Minkota Joy (Conning, Rengstorf) 119/12-1

3: Madisonian (Chirinos, Riecken) 124/8-1

4: Hot Habanero (Lindsay, Sweere) 124/6-1

5: Stone Arch Bridge (Wade, Scherer) 124/8-5

6: Moonshine Moxy (Valenzuela, Silva) 124/9-2

STONE ARCH BRIDGE ran respectably in a tougher race during opening week. Retains Wade and gets an extra furlong to help her late kick. FLASH FLOOD has posted competitive speed figures recently and broke her maiden against special weights but has had many chances. MOONSHINE MOXY raced evenly in season debut finishing in the top half vs. a nice field. Will need to take another step forward.

——

4 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Let's Skedaddle (Fuentes, Berndt) 122/4-1

2: Cost a Fortune (Harr, Dixon) 117/8-1

3: Hoity Toity (Wade, Rengstorf) 122/6-1

4: Lookin So Lucky (Negron, Silva, Jr.) 122/3-1

5: If You Want It (H. Hernandez, Wong) 124/9-2

6: Good Mongolia (Bridgmohan, Rodriguez) 122/8-1

7: Jewel Azul (I. Hernandez, Woolley, Jr.) 122/15-1

8: Bruce's Girl (Lopez, Biehler) 122/12-1

9: Fall Moon (Quinonez, Padilla) 122/5-1

LET'S SKEDADDLE has two wins and two seconds in four starts on the Canterbury lawn. The five-furlong prep at Hawthorne should set her up to stretch out around two turns from the rail. HOITY TOITY has four grass wins all captured in Florida. Heads north after being claimed by Rengstorf two back. GOOD MONGOLIA has kept good company lately at Hawthorne/Fairgrounds but hasn't won much lately.

——

5 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Marquee Ride (Wade, Scherer) 119/3-1

2: Mr. Cougar (Lara, Westermann) 124/10-1

3: Hpnotiq Rhythm (Chirinos, Lund) 124/12-1

4: Unembellished (R. Fuentes, Broberg) 124/6-1

5: Thrill Ride (L. Fuentes, Berndt) 124/9-5

6: Misawa (H. Hernandez, Rarick) 124/5-1

7: Magic Castle (I. Hernandez, Rhone) 124/4-1

MAGIC CASTLE had a tough start in his local debut and raced evenly after the trouble. Gets an outside post and a field lacking early speed so should get a better trip today if he breaks alertly. THRILL RIDE had a win at this tricky distance but that was on synthetic. Third off the layoff for the streaking Berndt barn. UNEMBELLISHED was claimed two back by the cagey Broberg and immediately improved.

——

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Nine Crowns (Wade, Lund) 119/12-1

2: Innovate (Lara, McKinley) 124/15-1

3: Temporarily (Garcia, M. Hernandez) 119/10-1

4: Bones and Roses (H. Hernandez, Silva) 124/9-2

5: War Music (L. Fuentes, Donlin, Jr.) 119/5-1

6: Wrexham (Conning, Woolley, Jr.) 119/20-1

7: Xtreme Gem (Chirinos, Robertson) 119/2-1

8: Rollin Blackout (Harr, Sheehan) 119/15-1

9: Fortunata (Arroyo, Rarick) 124/15-1

10: Winter Music (R. Fuentes, Rengstorf) 119/7-2

XTREME GEM is an expensive sales purchase trying two-turns on the grass for the first time but the breeding suggests this should be in her wheelhouse. The Chirinos/Robertson combo remains unconsciously good. WINTER MUSIC is a Winchester Place homebred and they've bred some nice ones. Career debut at Gulfstream was very optimistic. Needs to regain that form. BONES AND ROSES has three seconds on the turf but has had many opportunities to graduate.

——

7 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Riding the Train (I. Hernandez, Pearson) 122/15-1

2: Yankee Indian (Lara, Hanson) 122/10-1

3: Major Attraction (Wade, Williams) 122/7-2

4: Master Guns (Chirinos, Robertson) 122/5-1

5: American Union (Negron, Richard) 122/4-1

6: Enough Nonsense (H. Hernandez, Jimenez) 122/9-2

7: Marvelous Thunder (Harr, Cline) 122/8-1

8: Sky Confidential (Lopez, Belvoir) 122/6-1

9: Sonnyisnotsofunny (Valenzuela, Rosin) 117/8-1

ENOUGH NONSENSE has speed and a turf win on his resume. If he's able to break well and get an easy lead early, he may have something left in the stretch. MASTER GUNS only races at this distance, so he knows what to do. Last summer he was able to put it all together for a victory at Canterbury. MARVELOUS THUNDER has two sprint wins over this turf course but not sure he's the same horse since the long layoff.

——

8 330 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Runamok (Valenzuela, Hardy) 125/5-1

2: Eos Saving Interest (Quiroz, Hardy) 125/12-1

3: Karls Dirt Surfin (Cervantes, McDaniel) 127/20-1

4: Silvers Border Queen (Harr, Livingston) 125/20-1

5: Cuervo On Rocks (Estrada, Backhaus) 125/12-1

6: Chloes Magic (Escobedo, Olmstead) 125/5-2

7: Catch the Drama (Fonseca-Soto, Norton) 127/8-1

8: Kisstheselipsgoodbye (Beverly Jr., Rarick) 125/12-1

9: Flinging Paint (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson) 127/7-2

10: Trippin Guns (Frink, McDaniel) 125/9-2

CHLOES MAGIC was bet down in her seasonal debut at Remington and was competitive in some big races here last year. FLINGING PAINT was a close third last out in Oklahoma against open company. TRIPPING GUNS gets the outside post and first-time Lasix for his seasonal debut.

——

9 400 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $25,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Relentless Babe (Suarez Ricardo, Olmstead) 125/3-1

2: Tomi Guns (Frink, McDaniel) 125/5-1

3: Shes a Tough Soldier (Harr, Flores) 125/10-1

4: Pr Little Miss Guns (Beverly Jr., Wilson) 125/8-1

5: Relentless Legacy (Escobedo, Olmstead) 125/4-1

6: Relentless Courage (Valenzuela, Olmstead) 125/9-5

7: Michael B (Cervantes, McDaniel) 125/12-1

RELENTLESS COURAGE was 4-for-4 here last summer for the top barn. Raced at Remington to prep for this race. RELENTLESS BABE was competitive against the top pick (and his barn mate) last summer but coming off a layoff and gets the rail. TOMI GUNS was no match for top two last summer but may have matured over the winter.

——

10 300 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $25,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Shes Blacks Blood (Quiroz, Black) 124/4-1

2: Peaceful Reign (Harr, Olmstead) 124/5-1

3: Blu Bye U (Valenzuela, Olmstead) 124/5-2

4: Relentless Flash (Suarez Ricardo, Olmstead) 124/10-1

5: Rocking the World (Estrada, Backhaus) 124/8-1

6: Beep Beep Rev Rev (Escobedo, Olmstead) 124/8-5

BEEP BEEP REV REV won her career debut against open company in Oklahoma. No reason to think she can't replicate that effort. BLU BYE U was bet down in her first race and ran respectably. Could see improvement with a race under her belt. RELENTLESS FLASH returns for top barn after a rough trip.