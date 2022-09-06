JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Kierkegaard (3rd race). Value play of the day: Celtics Wildcat (6th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 5, (2,6/3/1,2,6,8/1,4,5/1,2,3,6), $48.00.

1 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $40,000. Purse: $34,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Two by Two (Hernandez, Scherer)121/3-1

2: Ax Man (Lopez, McFarlane)121/12-1

3: My Indy (Lindsay, Van Winkle)121/6-1

4: Hard Attack (Eikleberry, Broberg)123/9-2

5: Zumurudee (Wade, Woolley, Jr.)121/8-1

6: Sonny Smack (Fuentes, Lund)121/8-1

7: Drama Chorus (Quinonez, Padilla)121/9-5

8: Treasure Run (Arroyo, Rarick)121/15-1

TWO BY TWO (1) has won two-in-a-row including a nice turf victory in last. Gets a nice inside draw to save ground and with Hernandez in the saddle, you'll get a good ride. DRAMA CHORUS (7) ran a competitive fifth in the Mystic Lake Mile but has been off for two-and-a-half months. Does his best running on the lead but may not be alone on the lead. HARD ATTACK (4) likes to win having won three out of his last four and Broberg reclaimed after losing him two back.

2 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Rental Pool (Gallardo, Robertson)123/6-1

2: Shes Got the Power (Hernandez (Rhone)123/3-1

3: Northern Alliance (Roman (Rodriguez)123/20-1

4: Silvera (Harr (Candelas)123/15-1

5: Indawin (Lopez (Martinez)123/8-1

6: Jagged Arrow (Barandela, Donlin, Jr.)118/20-1

7: Golden Gopher (Bridgmohan, Berndt)123/4-1

8: Elemental (Arroyo, Perkinson)123/15-1

9: Daigle (Wade, Rengstorf)123/9-2

10: Snap Away (Fletcher, Murphy)119/12-1

11: All Native (Eikleberry, Rosin) 123/6-1

ALL NATIVE (11) needs a fast pace to compliment her late closing kick and it appears there is enough speed to get her wish. Eikleberry will try to save ground before making a late move. GOLDEN GOPHER (7) likes the Shakopee sod sporting a three win/three second record in eight starts. Hard to play against Berndt on the lawn. SHES GOT THE POWER (2) has been consistently good on the surface and drops in class.

3 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mr. Cougar (Lara, Westermann)121/12-1

2: Twisted Dixie (Harr, Cline)121/5-2

3: Kierkegaard (Eikleberry, Broberg)121/8-5

4: Jack's Advantage (Bridgmohan, Candelas)121/6-1

5: Time Heist (Hernandez, Litfin)121/7-2

6: Sonnyisnotsofunny (Fuentes, Rosin)117/6-1

KIERKEGARRD (3) has won half of his 10 career starts at Canterbury and three-of-five recently with improving speed figures. Has tactical speed and good connections. SONNYISNOTSOFUNNY (6) has tried the turf in his last five but returns to the dirt where he's shown talent in previous tries. TWISTED DIXIE (2) has been running evenly in recent tries and finished just behind the top pick in last.

4 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shabam (Wade, Robertson)121v9-2

2: Skykat (Lopez, Donlin)121/4-1

3: Lady Clare (Arroyo, Bethke)117/15-1

4: In the Red (Hernandez, Rarick)121/8-1

5: Lizz a Bee (Eikleberry, Broberg)123/6-1

6: Danzig Star (Lara, Litfin)123/10-1

7: Dreaming Biz (Fuentes, Berndt)121/7-2

8: Slime Queen (Roman, Anderson)121/15-1

9: According to Aspen (Roman, Tracy)121/8-1

10: Fall Moon (Quinonez, Padilla)121/8-1

DREAMING BIZ (7) could be in the early mix after exiting two sprints and she did go wire-to-wire in her seasonal debut. Fuentes/Berndt have won 32% of their grass starts this meet. ACCORDING TO ASPEN (9) has won five/placed four times in 14 career starts on the local lawn. Comes into the race in very good form and might just need some luck. SHABAM (1) should be able to save ground and make a late move.

5 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Master Guns (Wade, Robertson)123/3-1

2: Sierra Hotel (Eikleberry, Broberg)123/2-1

3: Bourbon Tan (Carter, Perkinson)123/20-1

4: Giant Gamble (Lara, Donlin, Jr.)123/10-1

5: Samurai Mike (Hernandez, Litfin)123/8-1

6: Epic Drama (Harr, Sanderson)123/6-1

7: Tim's Buddy (Lopez, Asprino)123/10-1

8: Remember the Maine (Bridgmohan, Campbell)123/9-2

9: Raofthesun (Conning, Kenney)123/20-1

EPIC DRAMA (6) is a hard knocking veteran who has potent early speed. If he can break alertly and establish good position, he could be battling for the win at the wire. SIERRA HOTEL (2) has recent speed figures that fit but he is cutting back to a distance that he's never conquered. Will be flying late. REMEMBER THE MAINE (8) has been closing at this distance but needs a hot pace to do his best running.

6 6½ furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shezonezestreet (Lopez, Bravo)119/12-1

2: Boozin At Bozos (Quinonez, Riecken)123/2-1

3: Celtics Wildcat (Fuentes, Donlin)123/7-2

4: I Came to Shame (Harr, Smith)123/12-1

5: Give Em Shade (Lindsay, Smith)123/20-1

6: Surely a Legend (Barandela, Donlin, Jr.)118/10-1

7: That Would Be Nice (Eikleberry, Rengstorf)123/9-2

8: Voodoo Fire (Hernandez, Litfin)119/5-1

9: All Sing Baby (Arroyo, Bethke)123/20-1

10: Orts Dream (Carter, Lawrence)123/20-1

CELTICS WILDCAT (3) is the controlling speed of the race, cuts back in distance and drops significantly in class. They'll have to catch her to cash. BOOZIN AT BOZOS (2) does her best running late but is pace dependent, unfortunately, there is not much speed in here. Return to state-breds. VOODOO FIRE (8) closed from the clouds to graduate two back. Might need a similar meltdown today.

7 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bold Minister (Hernandez, Richard)123/8-1

2: Colonel Klink (Lara, Berndt)123/4-1

3: Jilotepec (Lindsay, Silva)123/10-1

4: Atomic Candy (Eikleberry, Rosin)123/9-2

5: Release the Beast (Harr, Hanson)123/6-1

6: Cumberland Avenue (Lopez, Diodoro)123/5-2

7: You Split Tens (Roman, Robertson)123/8-1

8: Conquest Cobra (Wade, Asprino)123/5-1

BOLD MINISTER (1) was reclaimed by Richard in last after losing him four back. Before the claim, the Hernandez/Richard team went back-to-back with him. Trying to rediscover that winning form. COLONEL KLINK (2) lost all chance at the start in last. His races at Hawthorne last winter/this summer would put him in the mix. CUMBERLAND AVENUE (6) has been a pack runner in last two. Maybe the drop on class will wake him up.

8 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sway Road (Wade, Wong) (123/3-1

2: King of the Court (Harr, Richard)123/6-1

3: Outrun the Posse (Barandela, Donlin, Jr.)118/10-1

4: Yesteryear (Hernandez, Wong) (123/9-5

5: May We All (Fuentes, Rosin)123/9-2

6: Cannonball Comin (Lara, Silva, Jr.)123/6-1

7: Hatchet Creek (Roman, Campbell)123/20-1

8: Western Smoke (Lopez, Rumsey)123/15-1

YESTERYEAR (4) has been competitive since being claimed by Wong four back with a win and two seconds. Removes the blinkers and retains the leading jockey. MAY WE ALL (5) ran a very nice race two-back against better before throwing in a clunker in last. Expecting the seven-time Canterbury winner to show up today. SWAY ROAD (1) is the "other" Wong. Might try to save ground and pounce late.

9 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: New Dice (Wade, Litfin)123/3-1

2: Sahm Tequila (Lara, Litfin)121/9-2

3: Just Right Mike (Fuentes, Rengstorf)121/7-2

4: Dareabigdream (Lindsay, Silva)117/5-1

5: Talktoeachother (Harr, Candelas)121/10-1

6: My Dominator (Hernandez, Wong)121/9-5

JUST RIGHT MIKE (3) won easily at this distance and at this level two back. Showed speed on the turf against slightly better before tiring in last. Anticipating him to sit behind the frontrunners and make a late move. MY DOMINATOR (6) was claimed by Wong in last and the barn wins with 27% off the claim. Hernandez jumps aboard. NEW DICE (1) has had three consecutive good efforts but all on off-tracks. Can he transfer that form to fast footing?