JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Brother Harold (5th race). Value play of the day: Runaway Harry (6th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 4, (1,4,5/1/3,7/1,2,3,4,5,6,7/2,4), $42.00.

1 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $22,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: T Bones Trick (Hernandez, Rarick)124/9-5

2: Tashkent (Quinonez, Flores)122/5-1

3: United Patriot (Fuentes, Biehler)122/ (8-1

4: Perfect Dude (Lopez, Belvoir)122/4-1

5: Roaming Union (Wade, Diodoro)122/8-5

ROAMING UNION won twice last summer at the tough Saratoga meet. Claimed two back by Diodoro and spotted at a more realistic level. T BONES TRICK won last easily dominating at a lower level. Switched barns and has gotten into the bad habit of breaking slowly. PERFECT DUDE will most likely set the early pace but may question how long he'll last.

2 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Honey Parade (Wade, Diodoro)124/9-5

2: Just Splendid (Lindsay, Riecken)124/12-1

3: Grand Slam Homerun (Lara, Russell)124/9-2

4: Faded Memories (Harr, Flores)124/5-1

5: Silly Notion (Quinonez, Silva, Jr.)124/4-1

6: Wildly Dramatic (Hernandez, Biehler)124/3-1

HONEY PARADE has been in the barns of some of the best claiming trainers in the country having been tagged by Broberg, Asmussen and Diodoro recently. Obviously, this horse has something these great horsemen like. WILDLY DRAMATIC ran a nice race in her seasonal debut stalking the early pace and getting through on the rail. Not sure she'll get that ideal trip today. SILLY NOTION drops in class but this might not be her best distance.

3 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Conquest Cobra (Wade, Asprino)124/2-1

2: Candy Cove (Quinonez, Padilla)122/4-1

3: Jimmy's Marco (Harr, Backhaus)122/10-1

4: Shotgun Rider (I. Hernandez, Bullene)122/6-1

5: Buxterhooter (H. Hernandez, Richard)122/3-1

6: Love My Boss (Lara, Hanson)122/12-1

7: Lolly Express (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)122/9-2

SHOTGUN RIDER ducked out at the start from the outside post in his last seriously compromising his chances. Raced wide the entire race and still only lost by a neck. CONQUEST COBRA beat many in this field in last but had a perfect trip along the rail. Gets the rail again and Wade aboard. CANDY COVE had a nice win at Tampa Bay this spring but can't seem to bring his "A" game north with him.

4 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Direct Action (Valenzuela, Silva)119/6-1

2: Mystifier (Wade, Biehler)124/5-1

3: Talent and Tricks (Lopez, McDaniel)124/15-1

4: Loring Park (Fuentes, Berndt)124/3-1

5: Feeding Frenzy (Quinonez, Berndt)124/9-2

6: Tri Spot (Barandela, Backhaus)119/15-1

7: Gabriel's Legend (Harr, Donlin, Jr.)124/12-1

8: Hold the Spice (Hernandez, Rhone)124/2-1

DIRECT ACTION performed admirably in his first start on grass establishing an early lead before tiring late. Gets an inside post in a race lacking speed, gets Valenzuela up and has upside as a three-year-old. LORING PARK closed well when finding room late in last but with little pace in the race, it may compromise his closing kick. FEEDING FRENZY is always in the mix but have to question his heart.

5 1 mile. State bred. Open 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $25,000. Purse: $17,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Brother Harold (Fuentes, Berndt)119/2-1

2: Lanakila (Wade, Biehler)119/8-1

3: Uncle Al's Pal (I. Hernandez, Berndt)119/5-1

4: Found Jordan (Lara, Peters)119/20-1

5: Guest Check (Lopez, Biehler)124/9-2

6: Warbucks (H. Hernandez, Stuart)124/6-1

7: Itwasthedevilsidea (Chirinos, Bolinger)124/7-2

8: K C's First B M W (Fuentes, Tracy)124/12-1

BROTHER HAROLD has been racing against open company at Fairgrounds/Hawthorne. Drops in class against state restricted and has tactical speed. LANAKILA was bet down in career debut but didn't show much on an off-track. Returns against claimers, stretches out and may want a fast track. K C'S FIRST B M W might try to steal it on the front-end but will have to improve substantially.

6 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Calzone (Valenzuela, Rarick)119/10-1

2: Portsmouth (Harr, Dixon)119/3-1

3: Ardanwood (Gallardo, Robertson)124/2-1

4: P R Call Me Maybe (Wade, Bolinger)119/15-1

5: Swampdrainer (I. Hernandez, Pearson)124/10-1

6: Untold Story (H. Hernandez, Wong)119/8-1

7: Runaway Harry (Fuentes, Rengstorf)124/5-1

8: Seeking Splendor (Lara, Silva)119/9-2

RUNAWAY HARRY returns to the turf where he's had a couple of siblings rack up the wins. Tried the turf last summer against a tough group and was rank. Willing to give him another chance. ARDANWOOD has had nine tries without success albeit against much better. Tries turf for the third time for a good barn. SEEKING SPLENDOR has been racing exclusively on the lawn in Louisiana/Texas so has experience.

7 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Magic Carpet (Harr, McKinley)122/9-2

2: Holy Muchacho (Bridgmohan, Backhaus)122/8-1

3: Warrior Boss (Fuentes, Berndt)122/2-1

4: Enough Nonsense (I. Hernandez, Eidschun)122/8-1

5: My Dominator (Carter, Riecken)122/4-1

6: Bold Minister (H. Hernandez, Richard)124/3-1

7: Ima Sunny Song (Arroyo, Bethke)122/15-1

WARRIOR BOSS had two wins/two seconds in six starts locally last season and switches to the Berndt barn. Opened the season against stakes company, should find this group to his liking. BOLD MINISTER romped in his local debut drawing off late. Question if he can put good races back-to-back. MAGIC CARPET starts for McKinley after racing for a wild and crazy guy before. Has been consistent this year.

8 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: What Now My Love (Harr, Pearson)124/5-1

2: House of Targaryen (I. Hernandez, Silva)124/6-1

3: And Isles (Lara, Litfin)124/15-1

4: Karalinka (Quinonez, Van Winkle)124/9-2

5: Yellow Dress (Wade, Diodoro)124/5-2

6: Mickey Dobbs (H. Hernandez, Martinez)124/10-1

7: Hamazing Lace (Fuentes, Rengstorf)124/2-1

HOUSE OF TARGARYEN is royally bred for this surface/distance and has speed. If she can break alertly and get involved early, she could be alive at a big price. KARALINKA returns to her preferred distance. Could be flying late like she did last fall to graduate after hopping at the start. YELLOW DRESS is first off the claim for Diodoro who wins with 21% of starters new to his barn. Will probably show improvement.

9 250 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ladinos (Estrada, Backhaus)124/4-1

2: Iza B Quick (Valenzuela, Norton)124/3-1

3: Louee Blue (Quiroz, McDaniel)124/9-2

4: Lupito (Frink Bolinger)124/8-1

5: Peaceful Reign (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/9-5

6: Stevie B (Cervantes, McDaniel)124/5-1

PEACEFUL REIGN had her career debut in a stakes race for top connections. Gets an outside post and Escobedo in the saddle. IZA B QUICK will try to do just that first-time out. Has a nice bullet work in final preparation. LOUEE BLUE makes career debut for trainer that has had some success first out.

10 300 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Flinging Paint (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson)127/7-5

2: Cuervo On Rocks (Estrada, Backhaus)125/5-1

3: Jess Digs Me (Valenzuela, Norton)125/4-1

4: Silvers Border Queen (Harr, Livingston)125/12-1

5: Runamok (Quiroz, Hardy)125/9-5

RUNAMOK had the rail in local debut and broke inwardly. Moves to the outside and takes the blinkers off for a good barn. FLINGING PAINT moves from the outside to the inside in second local start but speed figures have been dominating for this field. JESS DIGS ME ran fairly well in last race last summer and has had 10 months to mature.

For complete entries, morning line odds and more, go to startribune.com/canterburypark.