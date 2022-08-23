Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Scaryatcanterbury (4th race). Value play of the day: The Green Crusader (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket — Race 3, (3,4,6/5/2,3/2,3,4,8,9/1,7,8), $45.00.

1 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sky High Susan (Hernandez, Silva)117/6-1

2: Badger Kitten (Lara, Rhone)122/9-2

3: Owen's Pleasure (Lindsay, Van Winkle)122/5-1

4: Clickbait (Roman, Robertson)122/2-1

5: Summer Day (Wade, Scherer)122/7-2

6: Scent of Success (Eikleberry, Robertson)122/9-5

SCENT OF SUCCESS (6) is third off the layoff for top connections. Ran extremely well from an outside post in a stakes race last out. Should be fit and ready for a top effort. CLICKBAIT (4) is very dangerous as the primary speed in the race and the "other" Robertson can't be ignored. BADGER KITTEN (2) has two wins this meet and if the pace is hot, she'll be flying late.

2 2 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $22,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bibleman (Lopez, Asprino)122/9-2

2: Samurai Mike (Goodwin, Litfin)122/8-1

3: Perfect Fanny (Hernandez, Woolley, Jr.)122/3-1

4: Turn the Switch (Roman, Litfin)122/5-1

5: Can He Storm (Eikleberry, Broberg)122/2-1

6: Tim's Buddy (Lara, Asprino)122/4-1

PERFECT FANNY (3) is coming off a turf sprint where he showed early speed before tiring. That speed will be needed while only going a quarter-mile. Hernandez will help as a good gate rider. BIBLEMAN (1) will pray for an alert break from the rail and try to hold on. TIM'S BUDDY (6) had a close second at this unique distance back in April at Turf Paradise. Obviously needs a good start to have a chance.

3 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Reina Del Sur (Roman, Donlin, Jr.)117/9-2

2: Speedy Enough (Lara, Silva, Jr.)117/5-1

3: Golden Gopher (Bridgmohan, Berndt)124/2-1

4: All Native (Eikleberry, Rosin)122/5-2

5: Brahms Is Who (Lopez, Tranquilino)122/12-1

6: Daigle (Wade, Rengstorf)122/7-2

GOLDEN GOPHER (3) has won two of her last three on the surface. Should be able to use her tactical speed to sit behind the pacesetters and pounce late. Berndt is winning 33% on the local lawn this meet. DAIGLE (6) had two competitive starts at the beginning of the meet but was distanced two back and tired badly in last. Drop in class might wake her up. ALL NATIVE (4) has yet to find the closing kick she displayed last summer.

4 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ll's Classy Dude (Harr, McKinley)119/8-1

2: Fly With Class (Conning, Backhaus)124/6-1

3: Stun Gun (Barandela, Miller)119/9-2

4: Jamaica Mistaica (Lindsay, Smith)119/12-1

5: Scaryatcanterbury (Hernandez, Silva)124/8-5

6: Inthemidnighthour (Gallardo, Smith)124/15-1

7: Wildcat Hagrid (Lara, Litfin)124/5-2

SCARYATCANTERBURY (5) drops in class, goes from turf to dirt and cuts back in distance for Silva. Will use his speed from the outside post to control the pace. WILDCAT HAGRID (7) tries his lowest level and his speed figures have been improved lately. Might prefer a quick early pace to pass them late. JAMAICA MISTAICA (4) makes his career debut and caught a fairly soft field. Will give him a shot.

5 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Empty Holster (Wade, Rodriguez)122/9-2

2: Mark in Greeley (Lara, Rengstorf)122/5-2

3: The Green Crusader (Roman, Berndt)117/4-1

4: Knievel (Bridgmohan, Litfin)122/10-1

5: Tio Blas (Eikleberry, Scherer)122/6-1

6: Northern Woods (Conning, Rengstorf)119/15-1

7: Last Martini (Lopez, Biehler)122/10-1

8: Where's Jordan (Harr, Miller)122/12-1

9: Mongol Altai (Hernandez, Asprino)122/5-1

THE GREEN CRUSADER (3) does his best running just off the pace and in his last two he's been toward the back. Expecting him to be well positioned today with very little pace in the race. MARK IN GREELEY (2) needs a speed duel to capitalize on his closing kick. Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be enough speed for a quick early pace. EMPTY HOLSTER (1) closed nicely two back at Hawthorne and will try the ship and dip for the win.

6 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Chaplain (Roman, Bethke)119/5-1

2: Summer Fireflys (Eikleberry, Robertson)119/3-1

3: Noel's Angel (Lara, Silva Rodriguez)119/12-1

4: Swirling Wine (Hernandez, Silva)124/9-2

5: Chocolate Freckles (Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)119/8-1

6: Courageous Cappen (Harr, Cline)124/20-1

7: Wrexham (Conning, Woolley, Jr.)119/15-1

8: Alittlebitalexis (Barandela, Bethke)119/20-1

9: Cerulean (Wade, Raven)124/2-1

SUMMER FIREFLYS (2) continues to improve with every start and as a 3-year-old, has upside. Good connections with the Eikleberry/Robertson team and has enough speed to gain good position. CERULEAN (9) seems to run evenly in each start. Maybe cutting back in distance will give her the something extra needed to graduate. SWIRLING WINE (4) showed speed in last before tiring but that was her first start in three months.

7 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: American Union (Roman, Rosin)124/2-1

2: Mr Navigator (Lara, Wong)124/12-1

3: Roaming Union (Quinonez, Diodoro)124/5-1

4: I Kickn (Barandela, Rarick)119/7-2

5: Firery Tale (Lopez, Diodoro)124/6-1

6: Libertarian (Wade, Bolinger)124/12-1

7: Stormin Hongkong (Hernandez, Richard)124/9-2

8: Side Street Dave (Harr, Sanderson)124/12-1

STORMIN HONG KONG (7) has been facing better and making up ground late but not quite getting there. Gets extra distance and the pace should set up his closing kick. SIDE STREET DAVE (8) won easily at this distance three back before trying the grass twice. Returns to the dirt but facing better. AMERICAN UNION (1) went wire-to-wire in last in the mud with slow fractions. Will get pressured up front today.

8 250 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: L Gallito (Estrada, Backhaus)124/9-2

2: Relentless Flash (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/8-5

3: Jess One Rose (Beverly Jr., Norton)124/5-1

4: Cynthea Parrkerr (Cervantes, Livingston)124/15-1

5: Dangerous Empress (Harr, Hobbs)124/3-1

6: Wtf Romeo (Goodwin, Hardy)124/10-1

7: Ms Streakin Eyes (Vega, Hybsha)124/8-1

RELENTLESS FLASH (2) just missed in last vs. open company and had a nice speed figure. Returns to state-bred competition. JESS ONE ROSE (3) was bet down in career debut for red-hot Norton barn. Expecting improvement in second start. DANGEROUS EMPRESS (5) had a nice third in career debut and posted a solid speed figure.

9 330 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Eos Whiskey Girl (Goodwin, Hardy)124/8-1

2: Jjs Blue Moon (Estrada, Stein)124/10-1

3: Louee Blue (Cervantes, McDaniel)124/7-2

4: Stevie B (Vega, McDaniel)124/2-1

5: Lupito (Frink, Bolinger)124/3-1

6: Rocking the World (Harr, Backhaus)124/5-1

7: Irish Ladee (Beverly Jr., Livingston)124/15-1

LOUEE BLUE (3) improved substantially in second start. Another step forward puts her right in the mix. STEVIE B (4) is the "other" McDaniel in the field and beat the top pick in their debuts but has struggled since. LUPITO (5) has been progressing nicely and beat many of these in last.

10 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $17,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Flinging Paint (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson)127/9-2

2: Waitin On Eight (Alvidrez, Olmstead)125/5-2

3: Captivate This (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/2-1

4: Possibilitease (Estrada, Stein)125/6-1

5: Ms Cathey (Cervantes, Woolley, Jr.)127/12-1

6: Tomi Guns (Frink, McDaniel)125/7-2

FLINGING PAINT (1) has been incredibly consistent this meet with two wins and three seconds in five starts. Can he keep his good form? CAPTIVATE THIS (3) has been facing some nice ones and starts for the tough Escobedo/Olmstead team. TOMI GUNS (6) has been the odds-on favorite in two of the last three without a win. Needs some racing luck.