JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Red Wave (1st race). Value play of the day: Winter Music (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 3, (1,6/3,4,8/8/3,5,6,7,8/1,2,10), $45.00.

1 6½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $22,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Wildcat Hagrid (Hernandez, Litfin)124/5-1

2: Final Vision (Arroyo, Sweere)119/12-1

3: Stun Gun (Lindsay, Miller)124/9-2

4: K C's First B M W (Quinonez, Tracy)124/8-1

5: Smart Oxie (Lara, Livingston)119/10-1

6: Red Wave (Roman, Robertson)119/2-1

7: R Voo's Taboo (Lopez, Westermann)124/5-2

RED WAVE is second off the long layoff for top barn. His seasonal debut on the turf should have helped with his fitness. Returning to dirt, dropping in class and cutting back in distance. R VOO'S TABOO flashed speed in last before tiring. Revisits the claiming ranks and should be involved early. SMART OXIE has only faced special weights and has shown some early speed. Could be a pace factor.

2 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shattered Dreams (Quinonez, Bolinger)124/10-1

2: Hightail Cowboy (Valenzuela, Berndt)124/7-2

3: Marquee Ride (Wade, Scherer)119/4-1

4: Star Mission (Wolff, Wolff)124/12-1

5: Top Dog (Hernandez, Flores)124/9-2

6: Thirsty Kiss (Bridgmohan, Martinez)119/6-1

7: Xtreme V. I. P. (Fuentes, Broberg)124/2-1

XTREME V.I.P. has the speed to dictate terms from his outside post. Second start under Broberg and expecting Fuentes to be aggressive out of the gate and tempt his foes to catch him. HIGHTAIL COWBOY ran the only route on his résumé two back and posted a career-high speed figure. Was claimed by Berndt who wins with 27% of first-claims. MARQUEE RIDE tried grass in last and didn't run a step. Returns to dirt and drops to his lowest level.

3 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Devoted to You (Fuentes, Berndt)124/2-1

2: Ruby's Red Devil (Canchari, Broberg)124/3-1

3: Gun War (Roman, Tracy)124/5-1

4: Overseas Letter (Bridgmohan, Eidschun)119/8-1

5: Passthecat (Valenzuela, Hanson)124/8-1

6: Holdentight (Lara, Biehler)124/9-2

7: Shaq's My Daddy (Hernandez, Silva)119/12-1

8: Da Ghost (Arroyo, Rhone)119/15-1

DEVOTED TO YOU showed speed and tired in seasonal debut then broke slowly and closed for third in last start. Drops 50% in claiming price which is a 29% move for top barn. HOLDENTIGHT has been competitive in last two at this level. Was claimed by Biehler and has tactical speed to be involved early. RUBY'S RED DEVIL was claimed in last by Broberg but needs a fast pace to accentuate his closing kick.

4 1 1⁄16 miles on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ms Coronado Chrome (Canchari, Rosin)119/10-1

2: Princess of Malibu (Quinonez, Van Winkle)119/6-1

3: Winter Music (Hernandez, Rengstorf)119/9-2

4: Summer Mate (Fuentes, Berndt)124/8-1

5: Cerulean (Wade, Raven)124/5-2

6: Innovate (Lara, McKinley)124/10-1

7: Walk Softly (Roman, Martinez)119/12-1

8: Fortunata (Valenzuela, Rarick)124/4-1

9: Delusional Dream (Bridgmohan, Sheehan)119/15-1

10: Desert Glow (Conning, Rengstorf)119/12-1

WINTER MUSIC was compromised at the top of the stretch last out when bothered by a tiring horse. Posted a fast workout since that race and the added distance may be beneficial. FORTUNATA has shown speed in last two turf tries. Has an outside post again so will attempt to break quickly and control the pace. SUMMER MATE has been facing better at Churchill and it's hard to overlook Fuentes/Berndt.

5 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Rickey B (Lopez, Diodoro)122/8-1

2: You Split Tens (Roman, Robertson)122/12-1

3: Kierkegaard (Fuentes, Broberg)124/5-2

4: Release the Beast (Hernandez, Richard)122/6-1

5: Give Em Heck Beck (Negron, Silva, Jr.)122/5-1

6: Lookin for Eight (Quinonez, Padilla)124/4-1

7: Can't Beat Me (Lara, Westermann)117/12-1

8: Mrs. Beans (Wade, Flores)122/7-2

MRS. BEANS was a part of a speed duel in his last race and took the worst of it being trapped on the rail. Not as much speed here and moves to the outside. KIERKEGAARD is in really good form having won his last two. Was claimed out of previous race and moves to the Broberg. LOOKIN FOR EIGHT has been claimed in three straight so obviously a lot of people like him but he needs some early pace to assist his late move.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Fancy Empress (Bridgmohan, Campbell)124/12-1

2: Jagged Arrow (Barandela, Donlin, Jr.)119/20-1

3: Lizz a Bee (Fuentes, Broberg)124/3-1

4: Indawin (Wade, Martinez)124/10-1

5: Mizzanna (Lindsay, Sheehan)124/12-1

6: Tequila Mary (Valenzuela, Rarick)124/4-1

7: Silvera (Lopez, Candelas)124/6-1

8: Hoity Toity (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/8-1

9: Lady Phyllis (Harr, Sanderson)124/12-1

10: That Luvin Feeling (Roman, Tracy) (124/15-1

11: Big News Coming (Lara, Eidschun)124/9-2

LIZZ A BEE drops half in claiming price for the new barn who is successful 30% of the time with that drop. Makes her first start locally and speed figures are solid. TEQUILA MARY has ten career victories on the lawn. Goes from two sprints to a route and this hard knocking mare will be flying late. MIZZANNA had two grass wins locally last summer but is struggling to find that form this season.

7 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Chrome King (Lara, Hernandez)122/12-1

2: The Green Crusader (Fuentes, Berndt)122/7-2

3: Saint Charles (Lopez, Biehler)122/12-1

4: No More Z U (Roman, Young)122/15-1

5: Shadowless (Wade, Oberlander)122/9-2

6: Next Journey (Hernandez, Wong)122/6-1

7: Test Pilot (Quinonez, Padilla)122/8-1

8: Sonnyisnotsofunny (Valenzuela, Rosin)122/12-1

9: Magic Revolution (Negron, Riecken)122/15-1

10: Joker Matt (Bridgmohan, Martinez)122/6-1

11: Bit Coiner (Chirinos, Robertson)122/12-1

12: Tonka Warrior (Canchari, Robertson)122/8-1

JOKER MATT should have a hot pace to run at with many front-runners signed up here. Will attempt to tuck behind the speed from the outside post and make one late run. THE GREEN CRUSADER is third off the layoff for top connections. Will try to capitalize on the hot pace and close from the back of the pack. CHROME KING is one of the more experienced and has faced stakes competition multiple times.

8 350 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Find a Rider (Goodwin, Wilson)127/15-1

2: Pr Little Miss Guns (Smith, Stein)125/6-1

3: Tomi Guns (Frink, McDaniel)125/5-2

4: Favorite Gramma (Harr, Livingston)127/10-1

5: Averys Rocket (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/9-2

6: Game Gone West (Valenzuela, Livingston)127/12-1

7: Eos Apolitical Bunny (Quiroz, Hardy)125/10-1

8: Flinging Paint (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson)127/4-1

9: Trippin Guns (Cervantes, McDaniel)125/5-1

TOMI GUNS has tried stake company in three of his five starts and narrowly lost to a next-out winner last time on the track. AVERYS ROCKET lost all chance in last after hitting the gate but graduated two back and retains 45% jockey. FLINGING PAINT already has a win and two seconds this meet and moves outside.

9 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Futurity. Purse: $61,220.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hot Splash Dash (Frink, Hanson)124/15-1

2: Wichee Woman (Goodwin, Frey)124/8-1

3: Jettin Jetta (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson)124/8-1

4: My Candys Relentless (Gutierrez, Olmstead)124/10-1

5: Alotta Oh La La (Smith, Norton)124/7-2

6: Naughtee Or Nice (Smith, Frey)124/12-1

7: Seis It Aint So (Vega, Hybsha)124/30-1

8: Beep Beep Rev Rev (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/8-5

9: Relentless Okie (Valenzuela, Olmstead)124/9-2

10: Love This Heart (Quiroz, Stein)124/20-1

BEEP BEEP REV REV has been dominating in her three career starts for the team of Escobedo/Olmstead. She has outbroken the field in all her races and will attempt to do that again and dare them to catch her. RELENTLESS OKIE is the "other" Olmstead and is only a neck short of being 3-for-3. ALOTTA OH LA LA is still a maiden but rapidly improving and was second to top pick in last.

10 350 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Kisstheselipsgoodbye (Frink, Rarick)125/15-1

2: Jess Our Miracle (Beverly Jr., Norton)127/12-1

3: Karls Dirt Surfin (Cervantes, McDaniel)127/4-1

4: Eos Saving Interest (Quiroz, Hardy)125/9-2

5: Silvers Border Queen (Harr, Livingston)125/6-1

6: Jjs Full Moon (Escobedo, Stein)125/3-1

7: Michael B (Suarez Ricardo, McDaniel)125/2-1

MICHAEL B has been close in last two taking second in both including a stakes race. Gets an outside post so should have less traffic. JJS FULL MOON has hit the board in five of eight so will be graduating soon if not today. EOS SAVINGS INTEREST will be seeking a good trip for solid connections after experiencing trouble in last.