JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: It's Bobs Business (1st race). Value play of the day: Chocolateicecream (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 3, (7/2,4/1,2/2,3,4,5,6,7,9,10,11,12/1,8), $40.00.

1 4½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Prestigiously Wild (Barandela, Backhaus)113/10-1

2: Grace A'lace (Arroyo, Bethke)115/12-1

3: Imagine Draygon (Harr, Backhaus)118/12-1

4: It's Bobs Business (Roman, Berndt)118/4-1

5: Fisherman Oscar (Lindsay, Van Winkle)118/9-2

6: Sharpened (Hernandez, Richard)115/5-2

7: Jomama Sassy (Lara, Bethke)115/10-1

8: Withstandthestorm (Wade, Bethke)118/6-1

9: Jersey Wanna Bee (Valenzuela, Hanson)118/8-1

IT'S BOBS BUSINESS is bred to win early as his sire has won with seven of 14 first-time starters. Good works and Berndt knows how to prepare young horses. FISHERMAN OSCAR starts for an owner who likes to win out of the gate. Wouldn't be surprised if he outruns his workouts. SHARPENED is the only starter with experience after shipping in from Parx but that race was only 2 furlongs.

2 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Profound One (Hernandez, Eidschun)119/5-1

2: Sr. Bom Bon (Valenzuela, Silva)124/6-1

3: Just Right Mike (Fuentes, Berndt)124/2-1

4: Misawa (Bridgmohan, Rarick)124/3-1

5: Braska (Harr, Cline)124/8-1

6: Elusive Freud (Wade, Flores)119/9-2

7: Warning Label (Lara, Cline)124/12-1

JUST RIGHT MIKE comes off a try on the turf and an off-track in his last two. Has been showing speed lately so should be in the mix early and drops in class for top connections. PROFOUND ONE has early speed and may try to steal it on the front end. Only has six career starts and is a 3-year-old so has the potential to improve. MISAWA was claimed three back at this level before moving up in class for his next two starts. Returns to a more winnable level.

3 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Chicken Truck (Quinonez, Danger)124/8-1

2: Doctor Oscar (Lindsay, Van Winkle)119/6-1

3: Sisaway Now (Canchari, Robertson)119/3-1

4: Give Em Heck Beck (Negron, Silva, Jr.)124/4-1

5: Coach Happy (Harr, Dixon)119/15-1

6: Lapis Lazuli (Fuentes, Berndt)119/5-1

7: Bayou Benny (Hernandez, Rengstorf)124/2-1

BAYOU BENNY was challenged on the rail through fast fractions last out before being passed by an opportunistic closer. Moves to the outside where he will be able to utilize his tactical speed. GIVE EM HECK BECK sure likes to take second having accomplished it in 10 of his 24 career starts. Has a versatile running style but needs a map to find the winner's circle. DOCTOR OSCAR broke slowly in last but still able to win easily. Faces a stronger group today.

4 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Unbroken Song (Roman, Litfin)124/15-1

2: Jailhouse Kitten (Wade, Flores)124/3-1

3: Tizona (Hernandez, Wong)124/4-1

4: Chocolateicecream (Fuentes, Broberg)124/9-2

5: Kramden (Quinonez, Padilla)124/8-1

6: I Will Yeah (Bridgmohan, Woolley, Jr.)124/5-1

7: Optimistic Valor (Negron, Silva, Jr.)124/8-1

8: Cashanova (Lopez, Diodoro)124/15-1

9: Exeter (Fuentes, Silva Rodriguez)124/6-1

CHOCOLATEICECREAM was claimed out of his last race by a top claiming trainer. Gets a jockey change, a better post and his form cycle is headed in the right direction. JAILHOUSE KITTEN drops in class and retains Wade. Had some solid efforts this spring in Texas. Trying to regain that form. OPTIMISTIC VALOR moves to the Silva barn and might show more speed.

5 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Dynamic Ruler (Quinonez, Woolley, Jr.)122/8-1

2: Lookin for Eight (Valenzuela, Rosin)124/5-2

3: Mrs. Beans (Wade, Flores)122/3-1

4: Reef's Destiny (Harr, Cline)122/12-1

5: Stormin Hongkong (Hernandez, Richard)122/5-1

6: Prince Rama (Fuentes, Bravo)122/9-2

7: Cumberland Avenue (Lopez, Diodoro)122/4-1

LOOKIN FOR EIGHT is in a groove having won his last two at Canterbury in style. Was claimed back by Rosin in last displaying the trainer's confidence. DYNAMIC RULER cuts back in distance after routing in last two. Was no match for the top pick in last but switches to Quinonez in the saddle. CUMBERLAND AVENUE has been facing much tougher in Arkansas/Ohio and the Diodoro influence can't be dismissed.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Merlin's Sister (Lara, Bedford)124/30-1

2: Rozey Cheeks (Fuentes, Bravo)124/10-1

3: Bruce's Girl (Chirinos, Biehler)124/10-1

4: Briar Thicket (Valenzuela, Cline)124/15-1

5: Apart of My Charm (Fuentes, Broberg)124/7-2

6: Paynt the Kitty (Lopez, Belvoir)124/10-1

7: Cupids Love (Harr, Fields)119/15-1

8: Withherbootson (Bridgmohan, Silva)124/15-1

9: Minnesota Nice (Hernandez, Biehler)124/4-1

10: Foxglove (Quinonez, Padilla)124/8-1

11: She's Xtremely Hot (Canchari, Robertson)124/6-1

12: Jewel Azul (Wade, Woolley, Jr.)124/5-1

BRUCE'S GIRL is second off the long layoff which is a 40% move for Biehler. Posted nice speed figures last summer on the local lawn and switches to top jock. Expecting improved effort. JEWEL AZUL is always close (seven career seconds) but rarely wins (one career). Must overcome a tough post. MINNESOTA NICE is the "other" Biehler and has run evenly in her two 2022 starts. Bred for the surface.

7 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Test Pilot (Quinonez, Padilla)119/3-1

2: Mr. Prime Time (Valenzuela, Pearson)119/15-1

3: Tiz'a Stellar Dude (Wade, Woolley, Jr.)124/5-1

4: Tail of Samson (Arroyo, Donlin, Jr.)119/12-1

5: Westport Captain (Lopez, Belvoir)119/8-1

6: Prince of Earl (Lara, Chleborad)124/6-1

7: Slightly Crafty (Harr, Cline)124/10-1

8: Casey's Law (Canchari, Robertson)119/9-5

TEST PILOT showed good speed going wire-to-wire in last at Hawthorne but was disqualified on a questionable call. Gets the rail to use his speed and gets Quinonez up. CASEY'S LAW displayed a keen turn of foot in career debut but lost his four-length lead in deep stretch. Raced greenly and will benefit from the start. MR. PRIME TIME is bred for the surface and the Iowa-bred travels north for a reason.

8 330 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Frosted Flakes (Goodwin, Livingston)127/20-1

2: Atalanta Bay (Beverly Jr., Vigil)125/12-1

3: Apocalltical James (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson)125/9-2

4: Zakira (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/7-2

5: Freddy Separate (Harr, Hybsha)127/8-1

6: Jess Dash Susie (Smith, Norton)125/5-2

7: Sweeet Tea (Quiroz, Hardy)125/6-1

8: Prankster (Valenzuela, Norton)125/5-1

9: Karls Dirt Surfin (Cervantes, McDaniel)127/20-1

JESS DASH SUSIE has run three nice races this year with solid speed figures. Gets a good outside post and a little extra distance. ZAKIRA has been breaking sharply for top connections but unable to finish. May improve in second local start. APOCALLTICAL JAMES has been close lately and is improving so may be figuring it out.

9 350 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $10,000. Purse: $18,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shes Already Famous (Escobedo, Olmstead)127/9-5

2: Tres Elegance (Valenzuela, Olmstead)125/9-2

3: Coquettish (Quiroz, Stein)127/6-1

4: Lethal Timber (Harr, Norton)127/12-1

5: Myownersbroke (Goodwin, Wilson)127/10-1

6: Jesst for Speed (Smith, Norton)125/3-1

7: Five Bar Fantasy (Cervantes, Livingston)125/5-1

SHES ALREADY FAMOUS makes her first start for Olmstead who wins with 42% of his newcomers. Raced against some good competition last summer/fall down south and has raced well off the bench. JESST FOR SPEED raced well at the tough Remington meet and his trainer is warming up. FIVE BAR FANTASY is 2-for-2 this meet and gets the outside post.

10 300 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lafawnduhs Elegants (Harr, Norton)124/9-2

2: Southard Rocket (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/8-5

3: Waymakerr (Valenzuela, Olmstead)124/8-1

4: Kellies First Dash (Estrada, Hobbs)124/12-1

5: Elegant Dynastia (Quiroz, Hardy)124/5-2

6: Hidden Charms (Smith, Norton)124/4-1

SOUTHARD ROCKET narrowly missed last out at Remington for the Escobedo/Olmstead team. The horse that took second in last came back to win by two-lengths at Prairie Meadows. ELEGANT DYNASTIA battled in her last start on the rail in Oklahoma losing by a head. Repeat effort will make her tough. HIDDEN CHARMS has a second/third to start her career. Wouldn't take much progression to graduate.